Big Ten media days Q&A: Purdue linebacker Charles Correa

CHICAGO — Purdue needs an alpha on defense in 2026. And Charles Correa is that guy–at least that’s the hope.

The junior linebacker was a key cog in 2025, his first year at Purdue after transferring from UNLV when he formed a strong tandem with now departed linebacker Mani Powell. Correa was No. 3 on the team with 96 tackles last year with 7.5 TFLs and 3 sacks.

Now, Correa is the guy. He spoke at Big Ten media days this week.

Q: What does it mean to represent Purdue at Big Ten Media Days as one of the program’s three player representatives?

A: It means a lot. I think it shows what Coach (Barry) Odom sees in the three guys who are here. We’re a direct representation of everyone back in West Lafayette and our entire locker room. We’re shaped by the guys around us, so we’re super grateful to be here. It’s been a great experience, and we’re excited to keep it going.

Q: After last year’s growing pains with a new coaching staff and system, how confident is the team entering Year 2?

A: I think this team is closer than ever. We have a lot of confidence in our coaching staff and in all the players they brought in to be part of our locker room. We accomplished a lot during the spring, and there’s still plenty we’ll fine-tune during fall camp.

On the field, you’ll see a tight-knit group that’s trying to be the hardest-working team in the country. Whether it’s the defense running to the football or the offense playing for each other, we want people to see an unselfish team. Ultimately, that’s what leads to success.

Q: Do the Big Ten preseason rankings provide extra motivation?

A: Absolutely. There’s been a lot said about our team and our program, and we use that as fuel to the fire. At the same time, we can’t let outside opinions affect our mindset or what we’re trying to accomplish. We’re going to work hard every day, and it’ll show this fall.

Q: Take us through your process this summer of trying to add weight.

A: Our nutrition staff put together a complete plan for me, and they’ve done a tremendous job. From the time I wake up until I go to bed, everything I eat and drink is mapped out.

I’m eating a big breakfast, working out, eating snacks, eating lunch throughout the day and drinking 1,000-calorie shakes they make for me. My teammates call them “concrete shakes” because they’re so thick.

When you pair that nutrition plan with (strength) Coach Ro (Kiero Small) and the strength staff, they’ve helped me add the right kind of weight while getting bigger, faster and stronger.

Q: What do you weigh now, and what did you weigh at the end of last season?

A: At the end of last season I was around 220 pounds, maybe a little under. Now I’m between 230 and 232 pounds, and I feel better than ever.

The next step is maintaining that weight throughout the season. With the help of our nutrition and training staffs, I believe I can do that.

Q: Has the nutrition staff adjusted your meal plan to fit the foods you enjoy?

A: Yes. They have me sit down with them and tell them what I like to eat, what my favorite foods are and what my stomach handles best.

They make it really easy. They put together the whole plan, and I can choose from different options for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Q: What’s it been like getting to know Barry Odom during your second season with him?

A: Coach Odom is really excited about this team. You can ask him—he’s fired up. He’s always in his office working for this team, this program and this university.

For me personally, he’s been like another father. Being coached by him and being around him every day has been really special.

MORE: The 3-2-1: Chip on the shoulder? Purdue has one thanks to prognosticators’ low expectations | What Peyton Manning told Purdue’s Ryan Browne during 35-minute conversation | GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Barry Odom, players at B1G Media Day

Q: What has new defensive coordinator Kevin Kane brought to the defense?

A: From the moment he arrived, he brought a different attitude. He laid down the standard that we’re going to work hard and be the hardest-working team in the country.

At the same time, he wants us to play fast, play free and have fun. He believes you play your best football when you’re relaxed and enjoying the game the way you did as a kid.

He’s also a big family guy, and he’s been a great addition to our program.

MORE: What 6,250 calories a day looks like for Purdue linebacker Charles Correa | The 3-2-1: Chip on the shoulder? Purdue has one thanks to prognosticators’ low expectations

Q: Is making a bowl game the standard for success this season?

A: There are a lot of ways to define success, but we don’t spend time looking at the end of the season or focusing on the big picture.

Our mindset is to go 1-0 every week. We want every player to do his 1/11 on every play and play for the guy next to him instead of himself.

If we do that consistently, we’ll be a successful football team, and the wins will take care of themselves.

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