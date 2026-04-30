BOILING OVER: Boilermaker football, Purdue basketball recruiting dominoes and more
A GoldandBlack.com staple for a generation now, BOILING OVER is our weekly information-clearinghouse piece normally chock full of notes and analysis on Purdue football, Boilermaker basketball and, especially, recruiting, intended for GoldandBlack.com members alone.
In this week’s edition …
• Purdue football recruiting insight and intel
• The ramifications of the NCAA’s move toward five years of eligibility
• Boilermaker basketball’s 2027 recruiting dominoes
• A notable recent recruiting visitor
To access it, click here.