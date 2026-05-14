BOILING OVER: Boilermaker football, Purdue basketball recruiting dominoes and more

A GoldandBlack.com staple for a generation now, BOILING OVER is our weekly information-clearinghouse piece normally chock full of notes and analysis on Purdue football, Boilermaker basketball and, especially, recruiting, intended for GoldandBlack.com members alone.

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In this week’s edition …

• Any moment now for a big-time Purdue recruiting target

• The May evaluation period for college basketball

• NBA Draft intel

• Purdue football recruiting

To access it, click here.