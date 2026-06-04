BOILING OVER: Purdue football recruiting, basketball off-season news, the looming AD search and more
A GoldandBlack.com staple for a generation now, BOILING OVER is our weekly information-clearinghouse piece normally chock full of notes and analysis on Purdue football, Boilermaker basketball and, especially, recruiting, intended for GoldandBlack.com members alone.
In this week’s edition …
• Purdue basketball summer news and notes
• Boilermaker football recruiting targets
• The upcoming athletic director search
To access it, click here