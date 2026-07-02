Gold and Black Football Recruiting
BOILING OVER: Purdue basketball recruiting, the start of an A.D. search and more
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A GoldandBlack.com staple for a generation now, BOILING OVER is our weekly information-clearinghouse piece normally chock full of notes and analysis on Purdue football, Boilermaker basketball and, especially, recruiting, intended for GoldandBlack.com members alone.
In this week’s edition …
• Blue-chip recruit Kevin Savage‘s forthcoming decision
• Potential Purdue fifth-year players
• Football recruiting
• The beginning stages of the search for a new A.D.
To access it, click here