Braden Smith carries Purdue past Penn State and to seventh consecutive win

Behind 26 points and 14 assists from Braden Smith and an emphatic start to the second half, fifth-ranked Purdue won its seventh straight Saturday, beating Penn State 93-85 to improve to 5-0 in the Big Ten.

Oscar Cluff dominated the interior against an overmatched Penn State front line, totaling 23 points and seven rebounds and stymying the Lions’ comeback hopes in the second half with his offensive rebounding. Fletcher Loyer scored 17 and CJ Cox 16.

Purdue’s starters handled nearly all of the scoring responsibilities, with only two bench points coming via Daniel Jacobsen on the day.

Purdue mounted an 11-0 first-half run to lead 35-29 with three minutes left in the first half, Melih Tunca‘s banked-in three was part of Penn State’s uncharacteristic 8-of-17 long-range shooting and the reason Purdue led just 45-44 at the half, despite Smith’s 17 points and seven assists.

Purdue started the second half on a 15-5 run, thanks to a trio of connections from three by Braden Smith and CJ Cox. While Purdue’s hot shooting continued, Penn State came back down to Earth, starting 0-5 from three-point range in the second half. The Nittany Lions would see their field goal percentage drop slightly after halftime, but made enough shots to hang around for much of the second half.

After Penn State cut the lead to eight with just over five minutes to play, CJ Cox helped spark a run to give Purdue a 14-point advantage. The sophomore guard came away with a pair of steals that led to points, then finished with a layup on the heels of a Braden Smith steal and dish on the back end of the furious defensive stretch for the Boilermakers. Purdue would fend off the scrappy Nittany Lions to get out of Mackey Arena with an eight point win.

Cox helped pave the way for a win in the second half, scoring 11 of his 16 points, while Oscar Cluff had 14 points after halftime to guide the Boilermakers in the scoring department.

After scoring a game-high 17 points in the first half, Braden Smith scored nine in the second half and ran his tally of assists up to 14, which tied a season-high for the senior point guard. Smith also notched the fifth 20-point, 10-assist game of his career, of which there are seven in program history. It was also the second time in his career that Smith had scored 25+ points and had 12+ assists, the other being his 34-point, 12-assist game against Toledo in 2024.

Purdue also secured its 132nd straight victory when scoring 90+ points with the 93-85 victory over the Nittany Lions.

The Boilermakers will host No. 19 Iowa on Wednesday, who is set to play No. 16 Illinois tomorrow afternoon in Iowa City.