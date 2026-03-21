Braden Smith sets all-time assist mark; No. 2 seed Purdue rolls past Queens in NCAA tournament

St. LOUIS – Braden Smith’s first assist as a Boilermaker was to Trey Kaufman-Renn 1,228 days ago inside Mackey Arena during the 2022-23 season opener against Milwaukee.

It was only fitting that the NCAA record-breaking assist was delivered to Kaufman-Renn on Friday night in West Region first-round action against Queens

Smith put his name in the record book, paving the way for second-seeded and eighth-ranked Purdue to begin pulling away from the Royals for a 104-71 victory at the Enterprise Center.

PDF: Purdue-Queens statistics

PURDUE COACH MATT PAINTER

PURDUE’S FLETCHER LOYER

PURDUE’S OSCAR CLUFF

The Boilermakers will face either No. 7 seed Miami (Fla.) or No. 10 seed Missouri in Sunday’s second round. The winner advances to the West Region semifinals in San Jose.

After the opening tip, big man Oscar Cluff handed out assists like candy on Halloween. His first assist went to Smith, followed by a sharp pass to Fletcher Loyer, who buried a 3-pointer. Cluff fed Kaufman-Renn and Purdue had a quick 7-2 advantage.

But Smith settled into his game. He found Cluff inside to tie Duke standout Bobby Hurley’s record and broke the mark by flipping a bounce pass to Kaufman-Renn, who was cutting down the lane. Kaufman-Renn was fouled with 12:31 left before halftime.

Hurley’s record of 1,076 assists stood 33 years before Smith began his assault on the mark four seasons and 146 games ago on that Tuesday night in West Lafayette.

However, the Boilermakers couldn’t shake the 15th-seeded Royals until late in the first half. Purdue parlayed a 12-2 run, including 10 straight points to open a 45-30 advantage.

Matt Painter’s team didn’t hold its first double-digit lead until 1:52 remaining until halftime.

The Boilermakers started the second half on an 11-3 run, capped by Loyer’s 3-pointer with 17:15 to play, forcing a timeout by the Royals. Purdue expanded the stretch to 20-5, putting Queens in a hole it couldn’t recover from.

Purdue made its first six field goal attempts en route to shooting 63.1%.

Queens, making its first NCAA tournament appearance in its first year of eligibility, couldn’t handle Cluff and Kaufman-Renn inside. The pair physically dominated the smaller Royals on the boards and in the paint.

Smith poured in a game-high 26 points, and Kaufman-Renn added 25. The pair combined to hit 22 of 33 from the field. Smith finished with six assists, continuing his solid postseason run, including last weekend’s Big Ten tournament. Loyer added 14 points, and C.J. Cox had 11. Loyer and Cox combined for seven 3-pointers.

Cluff pulled down 11 boards as the Boilermakers owned the rebounding 41-19.

The Royals needed to shoot a high rate from 3-point range to counter Purdue’s balanced offense, but managed just 6 of 23 from beyond the arc.