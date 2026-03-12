Breakout ahead for Purdue TE George Burhenn?

So far, so good for George Burhenn.

The oft-injured Purdue tight end has sailed through the first two weeks of spring drills healthy.

“I feel great,” Burhenn said. “This is kind of what I said last year, but this is the best I’ve felt in a long time, which is good. I am really excited.”

That wasn’t the case last March when Burhenn suffered a gnarly ankle injury that required surgery. He battled back to begin the season only to suffer a broken wrist vs. Notre Dame on Sept. 20 and miss the final eight games.

Despite Burhenn’s fragility, Purdue OC Josh Henson is not treating him with kid gloves.

“I think he needs to play football. He’s missed so much time from injury,” said Henson. “I just pray the football Gods have taken their penance and he’s done paying penance for injuries and he’ll stay healthy.”

Injuries have plagued Burhenn. He played in just four games last year and only four in the 2024 campaign after sustaining a foot injury. Burhenn took part in 11 games in 2023. Add it all up, and he has only 15 catches in 19 games with one TD as a Boilermaker.

Things weren’t supposed to unfold like this for the 6-5, 245-pound Burhenn after he arrived amid hype as an elite prep hurdler. He’s a unique package of athletic ability, size and speed who drips with potential.

And he’s still looking to tap it. Could this be the year?

“George is a once in a lifetime player in my book,” said fellow tight end Luca Puccinelli. “Hard worker. Leader on and off the field. Great guy. Great individual. It is great to see him running around.”

Top Purdue TEs

Purdue has produced a raft of good tight ends since 1980.