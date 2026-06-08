Brock Spack set to be honored at NFF Honors Brunch: 'It's quite an honor'

When Brock Spack returns to West Lafayette this weekend to receive the Leroy Keyes Impact Award, the honor will carry special meaning for a coach whose career was shaped by two Purdue legends.

The award, presented by the National Football Foundation’s Joe Tiller Chapter, recognizes individuals who have made a lasting impact on Purdue football. For the recipient, being associated with both the late Tiller and Leroy Keyes makes the recognition especially meaningful.

“It is quite an honor because of the club itself, the National Football Foundation Club there, and because it’s named after Coach Tiller and Leroy Keyes,” Spack said. “I had unbelievable respect for both of them. To receive an honor connected to Leroy’s name is pretty cool. It means a lot to me.”

The award–one of several to be given out on Sunday at the NFF event in the Purdue Memorial Union–also serves as a reminder of lessons learned from Tiller, one of the most influential coaches in Purdue history. Spack was the defensive coordinator at Purdue during Tiller’s 12-year run as head coach (1997-2008).

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Asked about the most enduring thing he learned from his longtime mentor, the answer came quickly.

“He taught me patience,” Spack said with a laugh. “I’m very impatient, and that’s probably the best thing he taught me.”

The lesson often came during recruiting trips, when Tiller would offer advice that extended well beyond football.

“He used to tell me, ‘You need to slow down, take a ticket, smell the roses as you walk through life a little bit more,’ ” Spack recalled. “That was pretty good advice. I developed a lot more patience than I had before.”

Spack is using his lessons learned under Tiller to forge an iconic run as head coach at Illinois State, where he has gone 123-79 the last 17 seasons. Spack has taken the Redbirds to the playoffs seven times and to a pair of national title games, including last season.

Remembering Leroy Keyes

The award’s namesake left an equally lasting impression.

While many remember Keyes as one of the greatest players in Purdue history, Spack remembers something else.

“He was even better personally than he was as a player,” said Spack, an All-Big Ten linebacker at Purdue (1980-83). “We know how great a player he was. He was a good coach, well-respected, players liked him. He just had an enduring personality.”

Keyes was known for his warmth and genuine interest in others.

“He always had a smile on his face,” said Spack. “He was always reaching out to shake your hand and say hello, ask how things were going, ask how your family was doing. Just a really good guy.”

Those qualities, the 64-year-old Spack believes, explain why Keyes remains such a beloved figure around Purdue decades after his playing career ended.

A Weekend of Reflection

The upcoming trip to West Lafayette will be about more than receiving an award for Spack. It will also be a chance to revisit a place that holds deep personal significance for both Spack and his wife Aimee.

“My wife grew up there, and I kind of grew up there, too,” he said.

The couple plans to spend the weekend walking through campus and taking in the changes that have transformed the university over the years.

“We’re going to stay at the Union and walk around,” said Spack. “Everything’s been built up. We’ll take a look at campus and just kind of take it all in.”

The visit will include a stop at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Center, where the couple was married.

“She and I were married at St. Tom’s right across the street,” he said. “We’ll probably go to mass there.”

Spack’s also hoping to get a look at Purdue’s football facilities, which have undergone dramatic upgrades since his time on campus.

“I’d love to see the new football facilities,” he said. “I haven’t seen them yet. I know it’s a weekend, so I don’t know if that’ll be possible, but I’d love to do that.”

Coming Home

Like many former Purdue coaches and players, Spack remains deeply connected to the university and the people who shaped his career.

That’s why the Leroy Keyes Impact Award resonates on a personal level. The honor recognizes accomplishments, but it also serves as a tribute to two men who helped define Purdue football through their leadership, character and influence.

For a former Boilermaker returning to campus, it is a chance to celebrate not only an award, but the people and lessons that made the journey possible.

“It’s very exciting,” Spack said.

And when he walks through campus again, memories of Tiller’s wisdom and Keyes’ kindness will undoubtedly be close behind.