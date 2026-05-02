Busy recruiting week for Purdue coaches included a visit from 2028 Cole Kelly and a visit to 2027 priority Isaiah Hill

FORT WAYNE — Purdue hosted an unofficial visit on Wednesday from Chicagoland Class of 2028 guard Cole Kelly.

“It was really good,” Kelly said after his Breakaway team’s opener Friday night at the annual Bill Hensley Memorial Run ‘N Slam in Fort Wayne. “I love Coach (Matt) Painter, love his staff, love what they do over there.

“We watched film and they showed me where they see me in their sets — a guy spacing the floor, coming off screens and making plays. They showed me a lot of guys like Fletcher Loyer, guys who play like I like to play. It’s a good school.”

Kelly holds offers from Creighton — they visited him at his school Thursday and will have on campus in June — and early offers from Illinois, Iowa, Northwestern, DePaul and others. Purdue might be on that list as well, but told Kelly this week it is still processing the NCAA’s looming five-year eligibility plan when it comes to future recruiting classes.

A highly skilled 6-foot-7, 210-pound multi-positional guard who can shoot and pass but also display real power-guard characteristics getting to the basket, Kelly was one of the real standouts at adidas’ 3SSB opener in California last week. Notably, he’s a 2028 recruit but playing for Breakaway’s 17-year-old team for the second consecutive year, meaning next season he’ll play his third straight season of 17s competitive on a really competitive adidas circuit.

“I think it’s the best experience for me,” he said. “I’ve got aspirations to play at the next level, and this is the highest competition in the country.”

Kelly scored 20 points in Breakaway’s Run ‘N Slam opener.

Subscribe to GoldandBlack.com’s YouTube channel.

Purdue recruiting target Isaiah Hill (GoldandBlack.com)

PURDUE VISITED TARGET ISAIAH HILL

Center Isaiah Hill has been the, well, center of Purdue’s 2027 recruiting efforts for months, if not years.

Matt Painter and P.J. Thompson visited with the big man in Indianapolis on Monday, he said.

Their message …

“Just that they really want me,” Hill said, “… and that I’d have to work for my spot, so I need to be in the gym a lot.”

He has been anyway.

“I’ve been getting in the gym a lot more,” Hill said. “This is a big season for me, my last year of AAU and I’m trying to go with some big wins, winning (Peach Jam) back to back.”

Hill and his Indy Heat team won Nike’s EYBL championship event last season in the 16U division.

Indy Heat’s Run ‘N Slam opener came by 20 over a problematic Ohio Champion team that couldn’t match Hill and Co.’s size, but could put five perimeter types on the floor and shoot threes from all over the floor, making six of them in the second quarter alone. It forced the 7-foot-plus Hill to spend most of his time guarding on the perimeter, which he is mobile enough to do. It didn’t stop him from blocking his usual handful of shots. He scored nine points, leaving a few at the foul line and around the rim.