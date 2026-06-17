C.J. Cox, Gicarri Harris ready to embrace bigger leadership roles for Purdue basketball

During their first two seasons inside Matt Painter’s program, C.J. Cox and Gicarri Harris were the youngest players on an older team.

Now they’re the veterans on a young team.

The leaders of the 2026-27 team won’t be relegated to Cox and Harris, but the duo will be at the forefront of guiding the Boilermakers in this new era without Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer and Trey Kaufman-Renn.

Cox and Harris played prominent roles in the last two years, but now is their opportunity to take on bigger responsibilities.

“It’s my job to be the leader, and be the guy to coach these younger guys,” Harris said. “They have questions, or if I see something on the court, be that guy that tells everybody how we do things around here.

“It’s a new role, but I’m definitely excited to be this type of guy for this next year.”

What Cox and Harris are experiencing is the natural evolution of learning, watching and growing in a team environment until their bigger moments arrive. And those moments are here, probably starting shortly after last season ended with the Elite Eight loss to Arizona in San Jose.

It ramped up once the newcomers joined the program, and summer workouts began.

“It’s definitely being more of that leader, that vocal leader,” Cox said. “I feel like Braden and Fletcher were those guys last year; they were more vocal for us. We have a lot of new guys, so just being able to help them along the way, whether that’s on or off the court.

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“It’s an expectation to take on that role as you get older and as you get more experience on this team. That’s just the job that we’re going to have to do.”

Not only will Cox and Harris take visible leadership roles, but they’ll also need to give the Boilermakers production at both ends. Both have embraced the defensive mindset during their first two years and experienced moments on offense to supplement what Smith, Loyer and Kaufman-Renn contributed.

But even those roles are bound to increase since the trio is leaving a significant void. Cox started all 39 games and watched his production increase during the Big Ten season following the non-conference schedule.

“It’s definitely exciting, knowing that my role could be even bigger than what it was last year,” Cox said.

PREPARED TO LEAD

Cox and Harris listened, observed, and soaked up as much knowledge as possible from the team’s leaders in the last two seasons. It’s time to take those lessons and use their own words and mannerisms to establish a strong line of communication around this year’s team.

“I picked up what the guys from the last two years past did, and they did a good job of teaching me everything about the program, and how we do things on the court,” Harris said.

“But we’ve just got to do it. You’ve got to be able to communicate, and you’ve got to be able to lead by example. You’ve got to be willing to do anything, because I’m not going to ask somebody to do something that I wouldn’t do.”

The hardest part for Cox during his freshman season was grasping the offensive and defensive concepts, but the experience gained the last two seasons has been invaluable.

Communication will also be emphasized to avoid the anticipated gaps that are expected to surface with the new faces. When last year’s team had a handle on communication, it thrived.

“I feel like last season communication was something that we really wanted to improve on, and in some games, we lacked that, and other games like the Big Ten tournament and March Madness, I feel like our communication was really on point,” Cox said.

“That’s why we’re able to win a lot of those games and be successful. Carrying that into this year will definitely help us, and getting to it earlier rather than later is going to help.”

When the spring semester ended, Cox and Harris left campus to recharge and refocus.

Harris spent the month of May in Miami, training with his brother, fine-tuning his skill set and maintaining his conditioning. He “cleaned up” his diet, cutting back on fried foods and opting for grilled and baked chicken. He’s monitored his sugar intake, is drinking as much water as possible, and has eliminated the “high-calorie stuff” that can be an energy drain on an athlete.

“I feel like I didn’t do a bad job,” he said. “I’m just paying more attention to it and just trying to be more consistent and do a lot better job.”

However, Harris suffered a broken nose during a pickup game. He’s not expected to participate in contact drills through the early part of the summer workouts after undergoing surgery.

“I was playing pickup, and I was trying to go for a steal from behind, and the guy in front of me caught me – he elbowed me pretty bad. It started bleeding, and my brother said, “ ‘Yeah, it’s broken.’ “ Harris said.

Harris anticipates returning to practice full-time shortly but will be required to wear a mask for a couple of months.

Meanwhile, Cox traveled to Puerto Rico for five days to relax with friends.

“Great experience, great weather and great food,” he said. “We don’t really get a lot of breaks throughout the season and during the school year, so being able to get that little time off at someplace warm and relaxing was helpful and took my mind off things.”

Once home, Cox worked out with Mitchell Kirsch, who trains high-major and NBA prospects. Cox’s role will expand this year to include developing into a top scoring option for the Boilermakers.

“He helped me out, putting me through offensive and defensive drills, working on finishing through contact and working on reading screens,” he said. “It’s been very helpful.”

“WE NEED C.J.”

While there are plenty of new faces in the program, Cox and Harris are two of the familiar names back for another season.

Omer Mayer and Daniel Jacobsen return after gaining plenty of experience and are joined by Antione West Jr. and Raleigh Burgess, both of whom redshirted last season but have enough of a foundation in the program to make a difference.

Painter said Cox “is the one that needs to speak up more,” and shared how former Boilermaker point guard and current associate head coach P.J. Thompson developed into a bigger leadership role during his playing days.

“I used to say it to P.J. all the time when I coached him; your personality as a person can’t be your personality as a competitor. You can’t be nice to everybody. It’s a good quality as a human being, but we need C.J.,” Painter said.

“He’s never going to be a rah-rah type guy. He’s the one that’s played the most minutes, he has the most experience. You need those guys to speak. They respect all the guys, but they respect the people that have been through it.”