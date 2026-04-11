Calm after chaos: Purdue’s offseason starts with certainty

Kevin Kane won’t be sitting on your phone all night, worrying about players hitting the portal. Why? Because there is no spring portal window, unlike last season.

“That’s the beauty of it,” said the Purdue defensive coordinator. “We know this is our unit, with just one addition coming (WR Bisi Owens). Now it’s about building brotherhood and connectivity. We’re not starting from scratch when we come back in June—we’ve laid the foundation, and now it becomes the standard.

How crazy was it for Purdue after spring ball last season? The Boilermakers added 45 players to a roster that featured a national high 83 newcomers between portal arrivals and freshmen.

Trying to mix all those new faces during his maiden voyage as Purdue coach had to challenge Barry Odom, who endured a 2-10 (0-9 Big Ten) debut.

“We know last year wasn’t to anybody’s standard, and I’ve got to own that,” said Odom. “The bottom line is you’ve got to fix it—it’s results-driven. You go to work, keep your head down, surround yourself with really good people.

“We’ve got a strong staff and support system across the board. There’s alignment, vision, and clear messaging. I’ve had a lot of fun putting this team together—staff and players—and what they’ve done since January.”

Odom and Co., did plenty of work in the one portal window over the winter, when the program inked 29 players. Add in the freshmen and junior college transfers, and Purdue’s 2026 roster will include 53 newcomers. How does Odom intigrate the newbies?

“It’s a multi-step process—we’re not there yet,” said Odom. “But they’ve grown together. With 115 players, the goal is getting everyone aligned, respecting differences, and becoming great teammates. We’ve been deliberate about building culture because that was lacking last year. The new guys have blended well, and they genuinely care about each other.”

Part of the team-building has taken place away from the field.

“We did dinners with position coaches—mixing guys from different position groups, from freshmen to seniors,” said quarterback Ryan Browne. “We’d go to dinner, go bowling—just spend time together outside football. That really helps you understand who your teammates are and what drives them.”

Many of the key pieces Odom added via the portal in the offseason were on display before a smattering of fans and alums in sun-splashed Ross-Ade Stadium during the team’s final salvo before the offseason: The Spring Showcase. Running backs Fame Ijeboi and Travis Terrell flashed, along with wideouts Asaad Waseem and Xavier Townsend. Jumbo linebacker Jojo Hayden has impressed, along with rangy corner Don Saunders. And it’s difficult not to notice Elo Modozie off the edge.

“We trusted the guys we brought in,” said Odom. “Knowing this was our roster allowed us to fully invest in development—winter conditioning, spring install, everything. It helps build chemistry, timing, and cohesion. Last year we added a large group after spring. Everyone dealt with it, but I prefer growing a team together, and this group has done that.”

Purdue is far from a finished product. Questions loom, especially on the offensive line, which was without its best blocker this spring: Joey Tanona, who was limited while coming off shoulder surgery. The new front could feature four new starters, including three who just arrived via the portal: center. Boaz Stanley, guard Micah Banuelos and tackle Nuku Mafi.

More unknowns: How will a secondary with six portal transfers and two JCs develop? Any difference makers at wideout? Who will rush the passer? On and on it goes.

Stay tuned.

“There’s no cruise control,” said Odom. “The next three weeks are about finishing academically and in the weight room, then finals, then summer work and fall camp prep. It’s important we know this is our team—no spring portal window. That’s been exciting for our staff.

“We know who we have and can focus on development and building chemistry. We’ve got strong leaders, a good locker room, and guys who care about Purdue. I think this 2026 team can be special. I’m honored to be their head coach.”