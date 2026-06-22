Champions, records and legends: Top 10 Purdue stories of 2025-26

The 2025-26 athletic year at Purdue delivered memorable performances, historic milestones and championship moments across multiple sports.

From one of the most accomplished senior classes in men’s basketball history to national-caliber performances in volleyball, softball, wrestling, track and field, and golf, the year provided no shortage of highlights.

It also marked the beginning of the end of an era in the athletic department, as athletics director Mike Bobinski announced he would step down at the conclusion of 2026 after more than a decade leading Purdue athletics.

Here is a look at the top 10 stories that defined Purdue’s 2025-26 athletic year.

1. They Left as Champions

For much of the season, Purdue men’s basketball looked like a team searching for consistency.

The Boilermakers entered the year ranked No. 1 in the nation but finished sixth in the Big Ten standings with a 13-7 conference mark after dropping four of their final six regular-season games.

Then, March arrived.

Matt Painter’s team caught fire in Indianapolis, winning four games in four days to capture the Big Ten Tournament championship. The crowning achievement came in an 80-72 victory over third-ranked Michigan in the title game as Oscar Cluff scored 21 points and Trey Kaufman-Renn added 20.

“We’re not here celebrating this tournament championship if we didn’t play better defense the last four days,” Painter said afterward.

Michigan eventually won the national championship, underscoring the significance of Purdue’s tournament run.

The Boilermakers carried that momentum into the NCAA Tournament, advancing to the Elite Eight and providing a fitting farewell for one of the most successful senior classes in school history.

Braden Smith, Kaufman-Renn and Fletcher Loyer finished with a remarkable 117-32 record, the most victories ever by a Purdue senior class. Their legacy includes two Big Ten regular-season titles, two Big Ten Tournament championships, a trip to the 2024 national championship game, two Sweet 16 appearances and a 10-4 NCAA Tournament record.

Few classes have left a larger imprint on Purdue basketball.

2. Braden Smith Becomes the Assist King

Purdue has produced plenty of legendary point guards. None passed the ball better than Braden Smith.

When his career ended, Smith stood alone atop the NCAA record book with 1,103 career assists, surpassing every player who came before him. His résumé extended far beyond passing.

Smith finished eighth in Purdue history with 1,932 points, 17th with 673 rebounds and third with 249 steals. He also became the first player in NCAA history to record at least 1,500 points, 1,000 assists and 500 rebounds in a career.

There was another record, too. Smith logged 5,067 career minutes, more than any player in NCAA history.

Named Purdue’s Male Athlete of the Year, Smith leaves West Lafayette as one of the greatest players ever to wear black and gold.

3. Painter Reaches 500 Wins

Matt Painter added another milestone to a Hall of Fame-caliber career.

Purdue’s longtime coach secured his 500th victory with a 79-69 NCAA Tournament win over Miami (Fla.) in March, a result that also sent the Boilermakers to the Sweet 16.

The accomplishment further cemented Painter’s place among college basketball’s elite coaches. The milestone also put another Purdue record within reach. Entering the 2026-27 season, Painter needs only 12 victories to surpass Gene Keady as the winningest coach in school history.

4. Volleyball Defies Expectations Again

Every year, observers wonder whether Purdue volleyball can maintain its success. Every year, Dave Shondell finds a way.

After losing key contributors to the transfer portal, many expected the Boilermakers to take a step back. Instead, Purdue finished third in the Big Ten with a 15-5 conference record, posted a 27-7 overall mark and advanced to the NCAA Regional Final.

The Boilermakers also produced three All-Americans and finished No. 8 in the final AVCA poll, their highest ranking since 2021.

The season earned Shondell a four-year contract extension and added another chapter to one of the most successful coaching tenures in Purdue history.

5. Softball’s Golden Duo

Purdue softball reached new heights thanks to two extraordinary players.

For the first time in program history, the Boilermakers placed two athletes on Softball America’s All-America teams. Moriah Polar earned second-team honors while Anna Moore was recognized on the freshman team.

Polar’s selection represented another milestone in a remarkable career. Regarded as the greatest player in program history, she captured the first national award of her career and finished the season leading the nation in two major statistical categories.

Her efforts earned her Purdue Female Athlete of the Year honors and solidified her status as the standard by which future Boilermaker softball players will be measured.

6. Baseball Keeps Building

The NCAA Tournament ultimately remained just out of reach, but Purdue baseball continued its upward trajectory.

The Boilermakers finished 37-20 and recorded their third consecutive 30-win season, a sign of sustained success within the program.

Purdue won 11 of its 14 Big Ten weekend series, including six straight conference series victories. The Boilermakers also posted notable non-conference wins against Baylor and Oregon State.

Although the season ended without an NCAA berth, the foundation remains strong as the program continues pushing toward postseason contention.

7. Sam Vessat’s Rise Continues

Few stories in Purdue athletics have been more compelling than the emergence of Sam Vessat.

The former basketball player from France continued his rapid ascent in track and field by helping Purdue finish 23rd nationally.

Vessat placed fourth in the 400 meters at the NCAA Championships and also ran on Purdue’s fourth-place 4×100-meter relay team.

His rise from basketball prospect to national track standout has been one of the most remarkable transformations in Purdue athletics, and his Olympic aspirations suddenly seem very realistic.

8. Joey Blaze Keeps Making History

Joey Blaze continues to establish himself as one of Purdue wrestling’s brightest stars.

The junior 165-pounder completed the regular season with an 18-0 record, becoming just the fourth wrestler in school history to finish a regular season undefeated.

The accomplishment followed his breakthrough NCAA runner-up finish a year earlier, when he became Purdue’s youngest national finalist in at least 75 years.

Blaze has already positioned himself among the premier wrestlers in program history, and his story is far from finished.

9. Divers Deliver Big-Time Success

Purdue swimming and diving enjoyed one of its strongest seasons in recent memory.

Max Miller captured the Big Ten championship on the 1-meter board as the men’s program broke six team records and three freshman records.

The program also sent a record 11 athletes to the NCAA Championships.

On the women’s side, Avery Worobel authored one of the most dramatic performances of the year. After qualifying eighth for the finals, she surged to win the Big Ten title in the 3-meter event.

Alongside Daryn Wright, she helped Purdue earn diving medals in all three conference events.

10. Golf’s Championship Standard

Purdue men’s golf continued a resurgence years in the making.

The Boilermakers reached the NCAA Championships for the third consecutive season, the program’s longest such streak since a run of 19 straight appearances from 1949-67.

Purdue finished 23rd nationally, its best NCAA Championships finish since 2004. Junior Sam Easterbrook nearly added another historic achievement. He finished 16th individually at 5-under-par 283, missing a spot on the NCAA All-Championship Team by just one stroke.

Still, his performance capped another successful season for a program that has reestablished itself among the nation’s best.

An Athletic Department in Transition

As impressive as Purdue’s accomplishments were on the field, court, track and course, the year also carried significant administrative news.

Bobinski announced plans to step down following the 2026 calendar year, bringing to a close a tenure that helped reshape Purdue athletics through facility upgrades, coaching hires, fundraising successes and competitive achievements across multiple sports.

His departure will mark the end of one chapter.

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