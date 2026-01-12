Changing the slate: AD Mike Bobinski reviews Purdue’s non-conference future

Why, fans ask? Why does Purdue annually play one of the more challenging non-conference schedules in the nation?

This past season, Purdue played at Notre Dame. The year before, the Boilermakers welcomed Notre Dame and played at Oregon State. In 2023, Purdue played host to Fresno State and Syracuse, while traveling to Virginia Tech.

Purdue’s record in those games: 1-5.

The heavy-lifting is taxing for a program that struggles to gain traction and win consistently. But, that philosophy of bulking up on Power Four schools may be changing.

“We are looking at some of that as we look out to the future,” said Purdue AD Mike Bobinski, who has seen his football program go 7-29 since Jeff Brohm left after the 2022 season.

In 2026, Purdue plays three non-conference games at home: Indiana State, Wake Forest and Notre Dame. And in 2027, the Boilermakers play at Notre Dame, vs. North Carolina and vs. Miami (Ohio).

“I think the North Carolina series is going to get pushed way back into the ’30s,” said Bobinski during a gathering with reporters on Friday. “Maybe even that ’27 game is going to move. So, there are some of those things happening right now.”

Purdue had discussions with Wake Forest about perhaps dumping this season’s upcoming meeting on Sept. 12 in Ross-Ade Stadium.

“We talked to Wake Forest at some length in the fall about next year’s game,” said Bobinski. “And we both agreed that we were going to stick with it for ’26. But, down the line, it could be adjusted. There’s no question about that.”

Purdue is slated to play at Wake in 2028.

When/if the North Carolina series moves, who would replace the Tar Heels on the Boilermakers’ menu?

“I don’t know,” said Bobinski. “I think we’re close to having a deal to replace them with somebody. And I can’t remember exactly who it is. But I think it’s close to being signed. But it’s a non-Power Four team.”

Indiana has made no bones about its non-conference scheduling, buying out of games vs. Power Four opponents and replacing them with Group of Five of FCS foes as it looks to build its program. To wit: IU paid its way out of non-conference games vs. Virginia and Louisville in recent years.

Over the summer, Boiler boss Barry Odom took a not-so-subtle shot at Indiana’s approach to non-conference scheduling.

“I could take the approach of one of the other schools in the state, cancel games and do some of those things, but the schedule is what it is,” said Odom during a radio interview on 107.5 FM in Indianapolis.

Well, it’s no doubt helping. Indiana finds itself 15-0 and on the precipice of the national title game on Jan. 19 vs. Miami (Fla.).

The Hoosiers won’t play a Power Four non-conference opponent until trekking to South Bend in 2030 to play Notre Dame. The Hoosiers are the only team in the Big Ten without a non-conference game vs. a Power Four foe through 2029.

In 2026, IU will play North Texas, Howard and Western Kentucky. Schools like Kennesaw State, Austin Peay, Eastern Michigan and UMass dot other future Hoosier slates.

“We want our non-conference schedule to put us in the best position for success at the end of the season,” Indiana AD Scott Dolson told the Bloomington Herald-Times last summer. “What we really want to do is make sure we are competitive in the back half of the season and create meaningful games in the Big Ten because we are really playing for postseason opportunities.”

Meanwhile in West Lafayette, Purdue has six Power Four opponents on its future non-conference schedules beyond next season. Beginning in 2027, the Boilers will take on Notre Dame (twice), North Carolina (twice), Ole Miss (twice), TCU, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest.

Stay tuned.

PURDUE FUTURE NON-CONFERENCE OPPONENTS

Season Non-conference opponents 2027 at Notre Dame, North Carolina, Miami (Ohio) 2028 Western Illinois, at Wake Forest, Notre Dame 2029 UConn, at Vanderbilt, Indiana State 2030 at TCU 2031 at North Carolina 2033 at Ole Miss 2034 Ole Miss

