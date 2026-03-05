CJ Cox shoots down Purdue's losing streak with 27 at Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. — CJ Cox was the spark Purdue needed.

The sophomore guard erased Purdue’s two game losing streak by pouring in a career-high 27 points, including a go-ahead three-pointer – his fifth – with 48 seconds left, leading to a 70-66 Purdue win at Northwestern.

After a lackluster first half, the Boilermakers erupted offensively after halftime, shooting 64 percent in the final 20 minutes or so, weathering Nick Martinelli’s 28-point game.

Purdue committed eight first-half turnovers and Martinelli scored seven points in the final two minutes of the first half, as the Wildcats led 34-25 at the break. Northwestern turned those eight turnovers into 11 points, giving itself the halftime cushion.

PDF: Purdue-Northwestern box score

PURDUE COACH MATT PAINTER

PURDUE’S CJ COX

PURDUE’S TREY KAUFMAN-RENN

PURDUE’S OSCAR CLUFF

“It was a really bad first half for me, personally, as far as fouling and making really bad reads,” Kaufman-Renn said after committing three first half turnovers.

Painter kept the halftime message concise: keep the ball in front of Purdue’s defenders.

Trailing Northwestern by nine at halftime didn’t faze Purdue, as the Boilermakers opened the second half strong and cut into the Northwestern deficit.

“We stayed together and stayed connected,” Cluff said about Purdue’s second half focus. “Not panicking, staying cool and everyone getting after it.”

The lead changed hands 11 times in the contest, and the game was tied for over five minutes of game time. Cox’s three-pointer with 48 seconds remaining gave Purdue the lead for good, and Braden Smith made a pair of free throws to put the game on ice.

“I told Trey in the huddle, when you get the ball in the short roll, look to see if my guy is helping up,” Cox said of his game-winning shot. “I’ll be wide open in the corner. And he did just that.”

“He was great. I’m happy for CJ. Sometimes he organically gets shots, and that’s kind of what happened,” Painter said. “He got 13 shots because that’s what they gave up while trying to take away TK, trying to take away Braden and Fletch.”

A notable stat for Purdue came from Oscar Cluff, who played 30 minutes in the game, his highest total since the overtime win at Nebraska.

“I’ll play as many minutes as I need to play,” Cluff said.

For the first time of the season, Smith played all 40 minutes, as Purdue tightened its rotation a bit. Both Daniel Jacobsen and Omer Mayer saw fewer than 10 minutes, and Kaufman-Renn did not sit in the first half until he picked up his second personal foul.

Winning at Welsh Ryan Arena added another road victory to Purdue’s senior’s resumés. They will leave Purdue missing only UCLA from their list of Big Ten foes they have not defeated on the road.

Just one game remains in the regular season, as Purdue hosts Wisconsin on Saturday at 4 p.m. EDT. A win on Saturday would tie Purdue’s senior class for the record for the most wins for any class in Big Ten history.

Big Ten Tournament seeding remains up in the air. A path still remains for Purdue to earn a triple bye into Friday’s quarterfinals, but the Boilermakers would need to beat Wisconsin and see Iowa defeat Nebraska on Sunday. A Nebraska win would ensure that Purdue begins its Big Ten Tournament journey on Thursday.