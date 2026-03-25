CJ Cox's status remains unclear; Purdue Basketball Wednesday notebook

SAN JOSE — CJ Cox sat atop a stationary bike in Purdue’s locker room Wednesday fielding questions he didn’t yet have an answer to.

After hyper-extending his knee vs. Miami in St. Louis — a subsequent MRI showed nothing worse — Cox hadn’t yet done anything on his knee other than rehab work.



“It feels better,” Cox said. “I’m just taking it one day at a time — see how it goes during shootaround, then see how it is for tomorrow.”

His moment of truth would come after Purdue’s media obligations came and went. During the Boilermakers’ shootaround, 15 minutes of which were open to media, Cox participated fully in shooting and defensive drills, though not at full speed, as well as light pre-practice running. What happened during the meat of Purdue’s practice is unknown.

“Definitely hurt the next morning,” Cox said after the Miami game about an injury that looked worse than it seems to have been. “I think the adrenaline during the game masked it a bit, so it felt different waking up. But it’s gotten a lot better since then.

If Cox is sidelined or limited for the Texas game, it would mean expanded roles for Gicarri Harris and/or Omer Mayer against a Longhorn team highlighted by several difficult perimeter matchups defensively,

CONNECTIONS TO SEAN MILLER

Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski and Texas coach Sean Miller have known each other for more than two decades.

Bobinski was Xavier’s athletic director when Miller came to the school to serve as an associate head coach for Thad Matta. Miller took over the program when Matta left for Ohio State.

Five years into Miller’s tenure, Arizona pursued Miller for its opening. Miller was deep in the process, forcing Bobinski to return from the Final Four in Detroit and try to keep him in Cincinnati.

Bobinski drove 4 ½ hours to meet with Miller at his house.

“I leave in the middle of things,” said Bobinski, who was chair of the NCAA Division I Selection Committee. “I go right to his house, and we’re sitting in the kitchen. Amy, his wife – who’s a sweetheart and just a lovely person – she’s crying. I made my pitch as best I could, and at the end of the day, we couldn’t match what was going on there.”

Miller left Xavier for Arizona in 2009, but Bobinski wasn’t going to let him go without a counterproposal.

“As I told him at the time, ‘I would love for you to be our coach,’ ” Bobinski said. “I understand you have to do what’s ultimately the best thing for you, your family, your professional future, and all that, but we tried extremely hard.”

Bobinski had a good feeling when he went to bed that night, but the mood quickly changed the next morning.

“When I went to bed that night at 11, I thought, ‘We have a chance here,’ ” Bobinski said. “But it was a very intense however many hours. I remember going to bed that night, whatever chips we have, we’ve put on the table.”

Bobinski said Miller and Purdue coach Matt Painter are two of the best basketball minds he’s been around in more than four decades in college athletics.

“Until I worked with Matt, Sean was clearly the most advanced basketball mind I’ve been around,” Bobinski said. “He has this understanding of the game, his ability to break it down and convey it to his players at the highest level.”

RUN, OSCAR, RUN

In the postseason, Purdue’s seen a few giants, guys who make a huge Boilermaker frontcourt look small.

But whether it was Michigan’s Aday Mara or Miami’s Ernest Udeh, Purdue’s been able to effectively use size against those players. Part of it’s been making them guard ball screens in space, but also, Oscar Cluff‘s made a number of impact plays running the floor.

“It’s hard for a big guy to get up and down the floor, then be physical for 40 minutes,” Cluff said. “It’s hard to stay (fresh) for 40 minutes when someone’s doing that to you.”

It’s nothing new. Cluff said it’s been an emphasis all season, but this part of an element to things “coming together” for the senior center at the right time.

Purdue’s bigs’ activity levels in making opposing centers guard multiple actions and burn energy on defense is central to the calculus of neutralizing them.

“Size isn’t everything,” Cluff said. “It helps a lot but it’s not everything.”