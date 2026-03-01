Defensive struggles plague Purdue yet again in loss at Ohio State

COLUMBUS — This is not how Purdue wanted to begin March.

The Boilermakers’ defensive cratering continued Sunday at Ohio State as the Buckeyes shot 55-plus percent most of the game and answered every moment in which their visitors showed a pulse, beating Purdue 82-74.

Ohio State averaged a whopping 1.4 points per possession and abused any and all lineups Purdue tried. The Buckeyes dominated the glass, too, while all Purdue’s bigs battled fouls and were generally ineffective anyway.

Braden Smith scored 20 points with seven assists. Trey Kaufman-Renn finished with 19 points and nine rebounds, playing from behind most of the game. Fletcher Loyer finished with 15 points, making five of his nine three-point attempts.

Purdue trailed 36-31 at halftime thanks to a 14-3 mid-half run. Continuing the Boilermakers’ defensive struggles, the Buckeyes shot 57 percent in the first 20 minutes. It made three closely contested threes and was gifted another by a non-call on a moving screen that left Loyer laying on the floor while John Mobley shot over him, for three of his game-high 21 points.

But the offense didn’t help matters.

Purdue made eight first-half threes — three each from Loyer and Cox — but was just 3-of-14 on two-point shots, then missed its first nine threes of the second half. Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 56 seconds into the game, then the frontcourt was blanked the rest of the half.

Foul trouble plagued the Boilermakers early and often. Oscar Cluff picked up three first-half fouls, and Kaufman-Renn and Daniel Jacobsen each went to halftime with two fouls. It led to Cluff fouling out in just 19 minutes and Kaufman-Renn doing so in the waning seconds of the contest.

Purdue saw its best offensive success when playing in its small lineup, with Kaufman-Renn and Benter in the front court. But the struggle to rebound became amplified, helping the Buckeyes to 19 second-chance points in the game.

The loss drops Purdue to 22-7 overall and 12-6 in Big Ten play. With one week remaining in the regular season, Purdue will almost certainly begin the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday by finishing between fifth and eighth in the league.

Purdue returns to the floor on Wednesday night at Northwestern before closing the regular season with Senior Day against Wisconsin on Saturday.