Drew Brees memories: Purdue DB/QB Ben Smith

It has been over 25 years since Drew Brees left campus as a Big Ten champ, but his impact resonates.

The iconic Purdue quarterback will receive the ultimate football honor on August 8, when he is inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

To paint a picture of Brees as a person and player from his Boilermaker playing days, GoldandBlack.com reached out to people who played with, coached and watched Brees during an iconic career in West Lafayette (1997-2000) that culminated with a Big Ten title and Rose Bowl trip. They shared their memories.

BEN SMITH … in his own words:

The upperclassmen had just come on campus, and maybe two days into practice, Coach (Joe) Tiller got frustrated during team drills. I don’t know if he was trying to fire up Billy Dicken and John Reeves or if they were just having a bad practice, but he basically said, “Give me one of you freshmen. Get these guys out of here.”

Nobody wanted to step up. It was Day 2 and all the upperclassmen were standing there. Before I could even think about avoiding it, Drew was already in the huddle.

The play was “all goes right” — all fade routes. Drew dropped back and threw a perfect ball to Ike Jones. I still remember exactly who he threw it to. Right then you could tell: This guy had something. It probably took me 10 days to realize he was going to be really special.

His preparation, mentality and drive. That’s what made him different.

People talk about his arm strength, but honestly, he had an above-average arm — not an elite cannon like Aaron Rodgers. He could spin it, he could make every throw, and his accuracy was unbelievable. But he wasn’t just overpowering people physically.

What made him great was how smart he was. He was more cerebral than everybody else.

I used to have to cover Vinny Sutherland one-on-one playing safety in man coverage. I knew exactly what route Vinny was running most of the time — usually a corner route — and I’d play it perfectly.

Didn’t matter. Drew would still complete the pass.

Sometimes I’d have great coverage and he’d just drop it in there perfectly. At the time I thought maybe I just wasn’t very good, but later you realize Drew did that to NFL defenses too. That made me feel a little better.

Vinny was a great receiver, but you could’ve put almost anybody out there with Drew throwing the football.

Nobody’s thinking “first-ballot Hall of Famer” back then.

But when you look back, what he accomplished is amazing. He did it at barely six feet tall and without elite arm strength. That’s a huge credit to him.

He maximized everything he had physically and mentally. That’s probably the biggest compliment you can give him.

Drew Brees with best buddies Ben Smith and Jason Loerzel.

OTHER BREES MEMORIES:

• Vol. 1: Tim Stratton