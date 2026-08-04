Drew Brees memories: Purdue DB Lamar Conard

It has been over 25 years since Purdue quarterback Drew Brees left campus as a Big Ten champ, but his impact resonates.

The iconic Purdue quarterback will receive the ultimate football honor on August 8, when he is inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

To paint a picture of Brees as a person and player from his Boilermaker playing days, GoldandBlack.com reached out to people who played with, coached and watched Brees during an iconic career in West Lafayette (1997-2000) that culminated with a Big Ten title and Rose Bowl trip. They shared their memories.

PURDUE DB LAMAR CONARD … in his own words:

My competitive story is that I played defensive back against the best quarterback in the country. I had to deal with that every fall, every spring and every summer.

As a safety, Adrian Beasley and I were constantly playing chess with him. We’d try to figure out what he was looking at, what he was reading and where he wanted to go with the football. Every now and then, we’d get him — tip a pass, force a sack because of coverage, make a play — and we’d get a kick out of seeing how he responded.

Sometimes after practice, we’d joke with him in the locker room about an interception or a bad throw.

There were times he’d give you that look like, “Keep talking. I’ll get you next time.” Other times, he’d laugh and say, “What am I supposed to do? You guys did a great job,” or maybe point out that a receiver ran the wrong route.

What I remember most is that he was just a regular guy. You could walk up and talk to him about anything — family, football, school, other sports. He didn’t go out much, he didn’t party much, he just worked. He was approachable and genuine, and I think that’s something that’s carried over throughout his life and professional career.

Facing him every day in practice was one of the greatest challenges and one of the greatest joys of my football career.

You could actually watch him developing into the player he eventually became. I can’t sit here and say I knew he’d be a Hall of Famer, but you could see the progression. His accuracy kept improving. The way he corrected mistakes was remarkable.

I remember coming in on Sundays after games. Win or lose, he’d already be in the building. He’d worked out, and he’d already be watching film with the coaches. Seeing that forced the rest of us to become more professional in how we approached the game.

He made everyone around him better. If you didn’t improve by watching Drew Brees, that was your choice.

I learned a lot just by watching how he operated. You had to be prepared every day because you were practicing against Drew Brees. You had to bring your best. You wanted to challenge him a little bit, poke the bear, see how he’d respond. That competitive environment elevated everybody.

He was professional long before most college players understood what being a professional meant.

Success never changed him.

I’ve been around players who accomplished far less and acted like superstars. Drew was the opposite. Despite everything he achieved, you could walk up to him, give him a hug, tell him he played a great game, and you could tell it genuinely meant something to him.

He listened.

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