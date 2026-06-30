Drew Brees memories: Purdue LB Gilbert Gardner

It has been over 25 years since Drew Brees left campus as a Big Ten champ, but his impact resonates.

The iconic Purdue quarterback will receive the ultimate football honor on August 8, when he is inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

To paint a picture of Brees as a person and player from his Boilermaker playing days, GoldandBlack.com reached out to people who played with, coached and watched Brees during an iconic career in West Lafayette (1997-2000) that culminated with a Big Ten title and Rose Bowl trip. They shared their memories.

GILBERT GARDNER … in his own words:

A couple things always stick with me about Drew. First off, I was No. 16 and he was No. 15, so our lockers ended up next to each other during freshman camp.

The older guys weren’t there yet, and one day I’m getting out of the shower, putting my clothes on, and Drew walks up late from talking to coaches or media or whatever. He sticks his hand out and says, “How you doing? I’m Drew Brees.”

And I’m thinking, “Man, I definitely know who you are.”

That was cool to me because he was one of the reasons I came to Purdue. Coming out of high school, I was a receiver and wanted to catch passes in that offense.

He was always helping people. Early on, I wasn’t getting much attention from the media, and as my role started growing, Drew helped me navigate all of that — when to talk, when not to talk, how to keep things short and professional.

He was always encouraging. Just a really good dude all around.

It was during bowl prep when I realized he was special.

During the regular season, the offense and defense were usually focused on other opponents, different practice fields and all that. But during bowl practices, it became good-on-good every day.

And man, Drew and Tim Stratton absolutely lit me up.

I’m used to covering people and making plays, but I couldn’t stop them. Seven-on-seven, team drills, two-minute drills — it didn’t matter. Every time Tim turned around, the ball was right there.

By the time we got to Pasadena, I felt like I knew the first three plays they were going to run in two-minute offense. Sprint out, stop route to Vinny Sutherland — I knew it was coming and still couldn’t stop it.

That’s when I realized how good Drew really was.

Yeah, one day after practice he could tell I was upset and basically told me, “Look, some of the best in the country can’t stop this stuff. Don’t get frustrated. Just focus on Washington.”

That stuck with me.

My relationship with him carried over into the NFL, too. We played against each other a couple times, and he was always the same guy. We’d talk before games, stay afterward, pray together.

He never changed.

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