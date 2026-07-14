Drew Brees memories: Purdue OL Chukky Okobi

It has been over 25 years since Purdue quarterback Drew Brees left campus as a Big Ten champ, but his impact resonates.

The iconic Purdue quarterback will receive the ultimate football honor on August 8, when he is inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

To paint a picture of Brees as a person and player from his Boilermaker playing days, GoldandBlack.com reached out to people who played with, coached and watched Brees during an iconic career in West Lafayette (1997-2000) that culminated with a Big Ten title and Rose Bowl trip. They shared their memories.

PURDUE OL CHUKKY OKOBI … in his own words:

What’s crazy about Drew being a first-ballot Hall of Famer is that, to me, it was no surprise. I could have called that back in 1999. And it’s less about what he was doing on the field and more about knowing him as a human being — the way he operates.

The first story actually happened during a game in the 1998 season, his first year starting at quarterback. He had been so spectacular that year that, toward the end of the season, I noticed a difference in the way the refs talked to him. There was a different level of respect.

We were at Michigan State, standing in the huddle waiting for them to restart play. A referee comes in and says, “Hey Drew, are you ready?” Drew acknowledges him, the ref leaves, and I said, “Hey, I didn’t know your uncle was a Big Ten ref.”

He didn’t even crack a smile. He just looked at me and said, “Shut up.”

It was funny to me because we were always pretty loose in the huddle, but he was all business. I mean, I was all business, too, but it was just one of those moments where the ref came in talking like he personally knew Drew Brees.

The other story was, I think, his sophomore year. We were at Chauncey Hill, and remember, this was Drew before he became the myth and legend he is now, but he was already a really popular college football player.

We were eating somewhere, and he’s in the middle of eating when this lady comes into the booth where we’re sitting and just wedges herself in next to him. She’s like, “Oh my God, Drew, I love you,” and all this stuff.

He was so patient with her. He had a fork in his hand and was about to take a bite, and this lady interrupted him, pulled out a disposable camera, started taking pictures — and Drew was just so nice and friendly to her.

After she left, I said, “How do you put up with that stuff?”

And he said, “I’m never going to see that lady again. But this is a big moment for her, and I don’t want to ruin it.”

That’s the kid I know.

It’s the compassion and understanding — that’s leadership. He recognizes what he symbolizes to people, and he takes that responsibility seriously. He’s really considerate of other people.

A lot of times, when somebody’s had as much success as he has, as much notoriety, made as much money, you don’t always see them behave that way — especially when nobody’s looking.

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