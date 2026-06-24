Drew Brees memories: Purdue OL Kelly Kitchel

It has been over 25 years since Drew Brees left campus as a Big Ten champ, but his impact resonates.

The iconic Purdue quarterback will receive the ultimate football honor on August 8, when he is inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

KELLY KITCHEL … in his own words:

Ben (Smith) and Jason (Loerzel) and Drew lived above Chumley’s — and we were over there quite a bit. And we decided we were going to build a bar in there.

We decided we were going to build a bar in there. And none of us — I grew up on a farm — but none of us had a construction background. Loerzel had a waterbed at the time that we completely took apart and used that for the edges of the bar because it was decent wood.

And then we went and got a bunch of plywood. And I’ll tell you, the back of that bar was — I mean, there was wood going everywhere just for braces and things. And we tried to build some shelves. I don’t think anything was straight on it. But the first gathering we had, it held about 50 people on top of it. So, we made it sturdy.

At the same place they lived, they had like a balcony, and somebody had gotten a hot tub. So, I had the only truck. We put the hot tub in the back of my truck, and we decided that we were going to bring the hot tub up to the place.

They had a little balcony that was kind of outside, but it was covered, and it fit perfectly. Measured. It fit perfect.

So, we ended up getting this hot tub, hauled it around, and got it up there. We had taken this hot tub up three flights of stairs. And once we got up the third flight of stairs, we noticed it wouldn’t make the turn to get into the apartment.

Our next decision was we ended up cutting a hole in a closet. We cut a hole the size of a hot tub in a closet. We slid it through the bedroom and ended up getting it out on the balcony. And we patched the hole up and got it all looking nice and everything was great.

We filled up the hot tub and it was awesome. We had it for about a week out there, and then they got a knock on the door from the landlord about a week later and said, “Hey, that hot tub looks great, but these supports are not designed to hold the weight of a hot tub, especially on the third floor.”

So, we ended up having to take it down. We had to re-cut the hole in the closet, take it back down all three flights of stairs, and haul it back out.

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