Drew Brees memories: Purdue QB coach Greg Olson

It has been over 25 years since Purdue quarterback Drew Brees left campus as a Big Ten champ, but his impact resonates.

The iconic Purdue quarterback will receive the ultimate football honor on August 8, when he is inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

To paint a picture of Brees as a person and player from his Boilermaker playing days, GoldandBlack.com reached out to people who played with, coached and watched Brees during an iconic career in West Lafayette (1997-2000) that culminated with a Big Ten title and Rose Bowl trip. They shared their memories.

PURDUE’S GREG OLSON … in his own words:

One thing I always appreciated was meeting with Drew on Friday nights in the coaches’ office. Late night, one last round of film study before the game. Sometimes (OC) Jim Chaney would join us, and we’d just walk through the game plan, the opponent, situational stuff.

Drew loved that part of it. He was completely invested in preparation.

The other thing that always stood out was how competitive he was.

We used to go over to the basketball court at Mackey Arena — after getting Gene Keady’s approval — and I’d make the quarterbacks play one-on-one basketball.

The quarterbacks would complain: “Coach, we’re not basketball players.”

And I’d tell them, “This isn’t about basketball.”

It was about defensive footwork. Staying low, moving your feet, sliding side-to-side — all things that translate to pocket movement for a quarterback.

So, I’d stand there hammering them about their footwork while they played.

And Drew? He turned it into a war.

He was such a great athlete that it became ultra-competitive every single time. One summer I brought in Jon Kitna to work camp, and those guys got after it so hard I almost had to stop them because I thought somebody was going to get hurt.

That’s what made Drew special. He could play basketball, tennis, baseball — he was a tremendous athlete — but more than anything, he was fiercely competitive.

I think tennis really helped his footwork and movement skills, and basketball showed his competitiveness. You could see it in everything he did.

Really, during his freshman year, I realized he could be special.

We had Billy Dicken as the starter, and if you remember, we brought Drew into the Michigan State game for a stretch. At that point we knew he had something.

But, honestly, it started back in summer camp. He separated himself quickly from the other freshmen.

At the time, John Reeves was Billy’s backup, but eventually we moved Reeves to defense and made Drew the No. 2 quarterback.

The biggest thing that jumped out immediately was his accuracy. From Day 1, he was just incredibly accurate.

And then there was the intelligence factor. He picked things up very quickly.

I don’t specifically remember that conversation, but obviously that opener (loss at Toledo in 1997) wasn’t good for anybody offensively.

At the same time, Billy Dicken ended up making All-Big Ten that season, so it wasn’t like you were replacing somebody who wasn’t productive.

But we definitely knew Drew was coming. You could see it developing as the season went on.

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