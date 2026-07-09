Drew Brees memories: Purdue WR Seth Morales

It has been over 25 years since Purdue quarterback Drew Brees left campus as a Big Ten champ, but his impact resonates.

The iconic Purdue quarterback will receive the ultimate football honor on August 8, when he is inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

To paint a picture of Brees as a person and player from his Boilermaker playing days, GoldandBlack.com reached out to people who played with, coached and watched Brees during an iconic career in West Lafayette (1997-2000) that culminated with a Big Ten title and Rose Bowl trip. They shared their memories.

PURDUE WR SETH MORALES … in his own words:

I remember my roommate was backup quarterback David Edgerton, and Drew would come over to the apartment in Lafayette and play cards with us. Everything he did was competitive.

We’d play cards late at night, have some beers, hang out, but even then it was always a competition with him. I remember when we went out to visit Coach Tiller before he passed away, Drew was playing cards with him at the kitchen table and was still super competitive.

That was just who he was. He showed up, had fun, was incredibly likable, but he was absolutely trying to beat you. It transferred over into everything — sprints, film study, cards, whatever it was. He could turn anything into a competition.

I also remember out at the Rose Bowl, Drew kind of got exposed to some of the Hollywood crowd. He hung out a little bit with Freddie Mitchell from UCLA, who at the time was dating Elizabeth Hurley. It was bizarre seeing some of the people we were suddenly around because of football.

But Drew was always the same guy — fun to be around, easygoing, kept things pretty clean, but always enjoyable to hang with.

I’m still kind of amazed by it.

I also remember coming up for informal summer workouts when they were just running seven-on-seven in the stadium. (OC Jim) Chaney would sit up in the stands but technically couldn’t coach. That was the first time I really played with Drew, and I remember thinking, “Oh man, I can play out here. I can hold my own.”

Drew was very inclusive. He was great in the huddle. He’d call guys out when he needed to — like if somebody couldn’t get in and out of breaks sharply enough — but he’d also have your back. Then afterward, you’re drinking beers and playing poker together.

He had a really good balance as a leader.

I played with Kyle Orton, too, and Kyle had an absolute rocket arm. Sometimes catching his passes hurt. Drew didn’t throw quite as hard, but he could pinpoint the football.

He was especially great on deep balls. I remember the 78-yard touchdown I caught against Wisconsin — the ball was perfectly in stride. All I really had to do was run the route and catch it.

That was the thing with Drew. The ball was going to be where it needed to be. Early in seasons, he’d drop deep balls right into your lap. His accuracy was unbelievable. He didn’t have the cannon Kyle had, but he was far better at dialing it in exactly where it needed to go.

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