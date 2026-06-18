Drew Brees memories: Purdue WR Taylor Stubblefield

It has been over 25 years since Drew Brees left campus as a Big Ten champ, but his impact resonates.

The iconic Purdue quarterback will receive the ultimate football honor on August 8, when he is inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

To paint a picture of Brees as a person and player from his Boilermaker playing days, GoldandBlack.com reached out to people who played with, coached and watched Brees during an iconic career in West Lafayette (1997-2000) that culminated with a Big Ten title and Rose Bowl trip. They shared their memories.

TAYLOR STUBBLEFIELD … in his own words:

One story that always comes to mind happened during the summer before my freshman year. Drew was driving his car–I think it was an SUV, either a Chevy Blazer or a Tahoe. He was trying to bring the receivers together and build camaraderie. There were four of us freshmen coming in, and he knew at least one of us was probably going to play right away.

He picked us up one night—him and his wife, who was his girlfriend at the time—and we were all excited to spend some time with Drew Brees. We got in the vehicle, and after a while somebody finally said, “Drew, turn on some music.”

Turns out the radio in his SUV was broken.

Here was one of the biggest stars in college football, a Heisman candidate, driving around with a broken radio and apparently had been doing it for quite some time. We all got a good laugh out of it. Looking back, it showed how humble he was. He wasn’t worried about appearances or any of that. He was just Drew.

I think it was me, John Standeford, Vinny Sutherland, and maybe Andre Henderson riding along that night.

People always talked about his arm strength, but to me that wasn’t his greatest gift. His superpower was anticipation. He knew where players were going to be before they got there.

I remember running an out route during camp or maybe in the weeks leading up to the Notre Dame game. The pass fell incomplete because I either ran the route too deep or rounded off the break.

As I was jogging back to the huddle, Drew came up to me and said, “You’ve got to get out of that break. You rounded it. You didn’t get out of it sharply enough.”

That stuck with me. It became a core memory in terms of route running. From that point forward, I became much more detail-oriented and tactical about how I ran routes. Drew demanded precision because he was throwing the ball based on where you were supposed to be, not where you happened to be.

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