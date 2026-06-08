Drew Brees memories: TE Tim Stratton

It has been over 25 years since Drew Brees left campus as a Big Ten champ, but his impact resonates.

The iconic Purdue quarterback will receive the ultimate football honor on August 8, when he is inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

To paint a picture of Brees as a person and player from his Boilermaker playing days, GoldandBlack.com reached out to people who played with, coached and watched Brees during an iconic career in West Lafayette (1997-2000) that culminated with a Big Ten title and Rose Bowl trip. They shared their memories.

TIM STRATTON … in his own words:

We always had a personal competition between us. I don’t want to call it a “rivalry,” but no matter what it was, we were competing.

On Fridays after walk-throughs, we’d have contests. We’d see who could throw a football into a garbage can sitting on the sideline from midfield. First one to make it won. Most of the time he won, but every now and then I got him.

It didn’t matter if it was that, ping pong, pool, H-O-R-S-E—whatever it was, we always wanted to see who was better. We were both competitors. Looking back, that was a telltale sign about Drew. He always wanted to be the best.

On the field, we had a connection that was hard to deny. Sometimes, all it took was a look. Everybody in the huddle might be talking, but as soon as Drew stepped in, everything settled down. He always had a calm, cool demeanor. It didn’t matter if it was a tight game, a blowout, whether we were ahead or behind. He was always composed in the huddle, got the play called and got us moving.

There were just so many little things over the years that added up. Looking back on our careers together, there were a lot of special moments.

I think it definitely started in Wiley Hall. There was a ping pong table somewhere in the dorm, and all the guys would talk trash about who was the best player.

I don’t know why, but I’ve always been pretty good at ping pong. Drew was beating everybody, and eventually I stepped up and said I’d play him. I don’t even play that often, but I think I beat him the first time.

After that, he wouldn’t leave the table until he beat me.

That’s just how competitive he was.