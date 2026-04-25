Drought day: Purdue has no selections in 2026 NFL draft

Purdue was shut out in the NFL draft. It wasn’t a surprise.

It marked the first time since 2019 that no Purdue players were selected, as the draft closed on Saturday in Pittsburgh. Since the draft started in 1936, Purdue never has gone two years in a row without an NFL pick.

The Purdue players with seemingly the best chance to be picked were RB Devin Mockobee, LB Mani Powell and WRs Michael Jackson and EJ Horton.

Those four, as well as any other Boiler NFL wannabes, will have to hope to sign free-agent tryout deals in coming days.

While no 2025 Boilermakers were picked, two players who began their careers in West Lafayette where tabbed.

S Dillon Thieneman went in the first-round (25th overall) to the Bears. He spent his first two seasons at Purdue before playing in 2025 at Oregon after a coaching change in West Lafayette. TE Max Klare went in the second round (61st) to the Rams. He spent three seasons at Purdue before playing at Ohio State last season.

There is one Purdue player who figures to be selected–but it will be in the Canadian Football League draft: OL Giordano Vaccaro. The CFL draft takes place April 28 in Toronto.

This year’s bleak NFL draft continues a recent trend for Purdue. Just one Boilermaker was selected in 2025: OL Marcus Mbow (5th round/Giants). The year before, only two Purdue players got picked: RB Tyrone Tracey (5th/Giants) and S Sanoussi Kane (7th/Ravens).

Purdue hasn’t had a player picked on the first two days of the draft (Thursday, first round; Friday, second-third round) since 2022, when DE George Karlaftis (1st/Chiefs) and WR David Bell (3rd/Browns) were tabbed.