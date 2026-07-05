Eating the job: How Purdue linebacker Charles Correa is rebuilding his body this offseason



By midsummer, the work of becoming a different kind of football player can look a lot like lunch. Just check out Purdue’s Charles Correa.

The broad shouldered linebacker eases past the salmon, hamburgers and grilled chicken and is handed a heaping plate of pasta loaded with protein.

“I ordered it ahead,” he said.

That’s just the start of Correa’s lunch on this summer day. There’s also a thousand-calorie shake thick with oats and peanut butter, and another snack squeezed between workouts. It means eating when he is hungry and when he is not. It means treating nutrition like part of the job.

It’s all about getting bigger—and hopefully better—for a player who is expected to be the anchor of the Boilermakers’ defense in 2026.

After last season, Correa knew exactly what he wanted to change. He finished the year around 220 pounds after starting closer to 230, a drop significant enough that he wanted the weight back before the next season began.

“I didn’t want that weight to stay low all through the trainings, all through spring ball,” Correa said. “I wanted to put that weight back on and feel what it’s like to run with it again, and be comfortable, and not let that weight slow me down, but take advantage of that weight.”

Now, the 6-2 Correa says he is back around 230 pounds and working gradually toward 235 before leaning out some during fall camp. More important than the number is how he feels carrying it.

“I feel great now at 230,” he said. “That feels really good.”

A big key to Correa meeting his weight goals: The Purdue nutrition department. Led by Katy Meassick, the assistant AD for football sports nutrition, the staff has built a detailed plan for him after sitting down to discuss his goals, body composition and what it would take to get there. The plan covered calories, meal timing, food groups and how his intake should change around workouts and practices.

“It starts as a collaborative process,” said Meassick. “Nutrition works closely with strength and conditioning, position coaches and sports medicine staff. They all work toward the same goal, using the player’s past weight trends, current body composition, training demands and position needs to shape the plan.”

Meassick’s staff builds plans for every player, tailoring each player’s plan to his body type, position and workload. The goal for a player trying to gain weight is not simply to move the scale. It is to add muscle and support performance.

“They created a whole plan for me,” Correa said. “We sat down and talked about my goals and what they were and what it would take to achieve those goals.”

The plan shifts as the football calendar changes. Winter workouts, spring ball, summer training and the season each come with different demands, which means meal timing and intake have to change, too.

“As you go through all of these training cycles, your days change,” Correa said. “So your meal times are going to change a little bit.”

That level of detail is one of the biggest differences he has noticed at Purdue since transferring to West Lafayette from UNLV prior to last season.

“They do such a good job of making sure that we have everything that we need, and making sure that there are no excuses,” Correa said.

Added Meassick: “Some players just want to be told exactly what to do. Others want to understand every detail and the science behind it.”

Sometimes that support comes in liquid form.

During the spring, Correa said the nutrition staff had him drinking between 2,000 and 3,000 calories a day in shakes to help restore mass. Now, in the summer, he says he is down to around thousand-calorie shakes while using a looser schedule to prepare more food at home.

“They’ve been great,” Correa said. “Those shakes are sometimes like concrete. It’s so thick.”

He said the shakes typically include milk, chocolate protein, spinach, avocado, peanut butter and oats. The point is simple: get calories, nutrients and macros in when another full meal feels difficult.

“It helps get those calories in when I don’t want to eat so much,” Correa said. “It’s an easier way to make sure I’m still getting my calorie count, my macros and my nutrients.”

His current plan is about 6,250 calories per day. That task is made easier by dining at the Gelov Family Purdue Athlete Dining facility, a state-of-the-art performance nutrition space that serves all 18 Boilermaker sport programs.

Grilled chicken, made to order omelettes, pastas, salmon … you name it. It’s a well-orchestrated menu crafted to build better athletes. No detail is too small.

For context, the USDA guidance for most people is around 2,000 calories/day. A more typical counseling number for many adults might be around 1,800 calories/day. So, Correa is eating more than three times what an average person might.

During the school year, Purdue provides breakfast, lunch and dinner in the facility. In the summer, players still get breakfast and lunch, along with grocery support and prepared meals. Correa said he often takes extra food home and uses packaged meals from Clean Eatz as later snacks.

His routine is intentional. Lunch is usually his biggest carbohydrate meal. On pasta days, he adds ground beef, chicken and sausage to load up.

“That’s kind of my big carb meal,” he said.

Later in the day, he tries to shift away from heavy carbs and lean more into protein. Even dessert fits the plan. If he wants something sweet, he might choose toast with peanut butter, strawberries or bananas and a drizzle of honey.

“That kind of will satisfy my sweet tooth a little bit,” he said.

For a linebacker, the added weight is not cosmetic.

“When you’re colliding with guys nearly 100 pounds heavier, those 10 extra pounds make you more stable, make you stronger, give your body an armor around you,” Correa said.

That is why he sees nutrition and strength work as part of the same process.

“Coach Ro (strength coach Kiero Small) and his staff just work in unison with Miss Katy and her staff, too,” he said. “I’m putting the right foods in my body and the strength is just gonna make sure I’m putting on the right weight and the right mass.”

Correa said the difference between Purdue and his previous stop at UNLV has been dramatic.

“Night and day different,” he said. “There’s so many resources here, and the food that we have here is top of the line. I couldn’t ask for a better dining facility in any way.”

For now, he feels like he is getting close to the balance he wants: big enough to absorb contact, light enough to stay quick.

“I’m finding that sweet spot right now,” he said. “232, I love this weight.”

In college football, transformation is often measured in highlights and weight-room numbers. For Correa, it has also been measured in shakes, meal plans and the discipline to eat with purpose.

The goal now is straightforward: get bigger, stay fast and be ready.

What is an example of Correa’s daily eating plan?