Elite center target Isaiah Hill commits to Purdue

Purdue’s landed the centerpiece of what could be an excellent 2027 recruiting class, as blue-chip big man Isaiah Hill announced his commitment to the Boilermakers Friday afternoon, just as the May evaluation period was due to begin.

Matt Painter and his staff zeroed in on the 7-footer from Pike in Indianapolis during his freshman year and wound up on the right side of a recruitment that didn’t involve much suspense. In the end, Hill chose Purdue over Louisville, but he was also offered by Indiana, Notre Dame, Oregon, Syracuse and others.

“It’s a good school, and I feel like it’s the best fit for me,” Hill said. “They’ve been recruiting me since I was in eighth grade and wasn’t even that good.

“They believed in me and, today, they the player I developed into.”

Takeaways: Isaiah Hill’s commitment to Purdue

Rivals’ No. 24-ranked player in the ’27 class — higher by other services — Hill represents one of the most decorated recruiting gets ever for Purdue and hint at the likely continuation of the program’s long line of outstanding big men.

“They believed in me and showed me the plan for how they can get me where I want to be and make me better, as a player and a man,” Hill said.

Hill is the best athlete Purdue will have landed at the position since JaJuan Johnson approximately 20 years ago, though the difference is Hill is likely to top out well north of 7-foot. His combination of height, length and bounce have made him arguably the finest shot-blocking prospect in the country and one of the finest rim-finishing prospects. And that says nothing of his legitimate three-point shooting ability.

Further, Hill’s acclaim reflects his long-term ceiling.

Though he’ll be a senior in the fall, he won’t turn 17 until August, putting him roughly a full calendar year in age behind his class. He could have, but never did, reclassified into the 2028 class.

As a junior at Pike, Hill averaged around 12 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks on a perimeter-oriented Red Devil team coached by long-time NBA standout Jeff Teague. Last summer, Hill helped his Indy Heat team to the 16-and-under title at the Peach Jam, the championship event of Nike’s uber-competitive EYBL circuit.

Hill is Purdue’s first commitment toward a 2027 class being assembled on the heels of a 2026 class that ranked No. 13 nationally by Rivals.

PURDUE COMMITMENT ISAIAH HILL VIDEO

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