Escape from L.A.: Purdue survives a thriller at USC

LOS ANGELES — Bradem Smith’s pick-six steal with 24 seconds to play ushered No. 5 Purdue to a nerve-wracking XXXXX win Saturday at USC.

After the Trojans led with three minutes to go in the quintessential game of runs, Purdue shook off one of his worst offensive games of the season to close strong.

Smith scored 20 and Oscar Cluff 19, but Purdue weathered extended scoreless streaks, Clufff’s foul trouble and poor three-point shooting from everyone but Smith.

The Boilermakers middled offensively during the first half, missing great looks from three and allowing USC into transition opportunities, which contributed to the Trojans claiming a 22-8 lead, jarring for a distinctly pro-Purdue crowd.

They woke up, however, as Smith scored 14 points in the final 8:31 before halftime, driving a 30-10 Boilermaker run that yielded a 38-32 halftime lead that came despite everyone other than Smith going 2-of-12 from three and Trey Kaufman-Renn and Fletcher Loyer combining for just two points. Oscar Cluff came up big, with six points and four assists. And it was Jack Benter’s putback of a missed three that started the 30-10 run.