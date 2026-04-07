Everything Barry Odom said after Purdue's 12th spring practice

Following Purdue football’s 12th practice of the spring, coach Barry Odom met with the media to discuss his team’s progress with the spring showcase lingering on Saturday afternoon in Ross-Ade Stadium.

Odom’s opening statement:

“I like what this team has done for 12 practices where we started in January, to where we are today. They’ve made dramatic improvements in all areas. And really all three phases. We look at the personal development of each individual, I think they all would say where we are today to where we were, made a big time jump, which is exciting to see. They understand what it’s going to take to play winning football, complimentary football. We got a lot of work ahead of us yet and we understand that too, but also they’ve been a fun group to coach because every day the competitive battles that they have shown they’ve kind of risen to the occasion every single time that we put it out there. And we’ve got enough skill set that’s going to be a lot of fun between now and what we can do when we get back started with fall camp on what the team will look like continue to move them forward in all areas.

It’s been a fun spring for 12 practices. Thursday, we’ll do an in-season Thursday practice for us, what that looks like, just so our guys get a feel for what that looks like. Friday, we’ll do the same thing, in-season Friday practice, and then Saturday, will be a combination of some practice, some individual drills, some things both sides unit-wise, and then there will be some scrimmage situations. We look forward to seeing how our guys do in that. Again, we had a really good scrimmage on Saturday. Had about 160 plays and I thought our playmakers stood up and made plays at times, which was fun to see on both sides of the ball. I think our line of scrimmage play has gotten significantly better and when you can do that on both sides of the ball that makes everybody’s job a little bit easier, the quarterback and the pass defense and some of those things. So, made a lot of progress and we are excited about what this team’s going to be in the fall.”

Q: Any concerns right now, Barry? Personnel wise?

Odom: “Oh, I mean, it’s all concerning, but also excited about what the guys have done. This is, you want, as coaches, you want to do everything you can to get the best out of every single guy. And if we’ll continue to work the way that they have, then when September 5 rolls around, we’ll be ready to go play and this team will be ready to go play an exciting brand of football.”

Q: What do you like about what Zach Crabtree has brought to this team?

Odom: “I think you look and listen to he and coach Henson, because they’ve worked together, a couple different times and stops. The flow of the way they communicate, the technique and the expertise that he has in that area on how we’re trying to play some of the our things up front whether it’s on our pass protection or gap scheme or zone scheme. You know, just the technical side of that and his ability to teach those things I’ve been impressed with. He seems to be a great motivator and what he has done so far recruiting wise really excited about what he’s brought to our program.”

Q: You made some significant upgrades on the offensive line. I think that’s going to allow these skilled guys to showcase maybe a little bit more what they can do, right?

Odom: “The better you are up front and if you really can run the football, that opens everything up. And I don’t know that we ever got to that point last year consistently that we were able to do that. So that’s one of our missions. We’re trying to get where we can run the football. And if we can do those things, then that makes that makes the throw game a little bit easier and takes some pressure off of some areas that maybe we weren’t able to get accomplished last year.”

Q: How’s Ryan Browne developed this spring? And just talk about the the quarterbacks behind him as well.

Odom: “Yeah, it’s a little bit interesting when I look back at it that, I keep forgetting he wasn’t here last spring. From where he is practice 12 to where he left off at the end of the season I think significantly better in every in every area, understanding the offense we’ve been able to put in a lot more. But then also in the ability to execute that, counting on his receivers and the tight ends, and then the protection piece. There’s been days that the defensive line’s gotten the better of the O-line and vice versa. So, he’s been able to grow in that area as well, his timing and patience and being able to stay in the pocket and set his feet.

Then the guys behind him, I thought Saturday, Evans Chuba had a really good scrimmage in his work. So did Bennett (Meredith) and and some of the things that he was able to do. Garyt (Odom) has made a big- time jump this spring for 12 days. Then Corin (Berry) keeps coming as a freshman. He should be going to prom this weekend and he’s playing a spring game. So, he’s made some progress as well, which is fun to see. So, it’s a competitive room. And I do think they’ve got, between coach Henshaw and coach Appleby in that room, some really great teachers. And what we’re doing on offense is going to help lend to them to play successfully.”

Q: Any of the offensive linemen in the portal caught your eye?

Odom: Yeah, I think I think all those guys that we were able to get. Rico Schrieber from Marist High School in Chicago is as good as a freshman as I’ve had at that spot. Brock Brownfield is as good of a interior guy right now, that I’ve seen in a long time. And then Terrell Berryhill from St. Louis. All three of those guys being able to go through winter conditioning and the amount of reps that they’ve gotten in spring practice, don’t be surprised if they don’t help us in some capacity this fall. Your question was about the transfers and I think every one of them will have a chance either to start or be in the rotation to play when we start the season.”