Everything Barry Odom said after Purdue's Spring Showcase

After Purdue football’s Spring Showcase on Saturday in Ross-Ade Stadium, coach Barry Odom met with the media to discuss several topics. A transcript of everything the Boilermakers’ head coach had to say to put a bow on spring practice in West Lafayette.

Odom’s opening statement:

“Those that have covered our program this spring, and we appreciate the work that you put in covering our team. I like this group and for 15 practices plus another 20 walkthrough days or meeting days, they’ve done absolutely everything we have asked. They’re hungry to do it the Purdue way. They’re hungry to bring winning back to the fans and the people that care about this program and we’re on a mission to get it done. So, we got playmakers in the right spots. We got a long ways to go, okay? I’m not saying we’re there and there is no cruise control in this program. Now in the next 3 weeks finishing academically, finishing in the weight room, then we’ll have finals and then we’ll come back and we’ll have the best summer ball that you could possibly have and then get ready for our first game through fall camp and then how important it is. Thank goodness we wake up tomorrow and this is still our team, that there is no portal window at the end of of spring ball. So that has been exhilarating for our coaching staff knowing exactly who we have, how good can we get them, how much can we develop them, how much can we galvanize together. We got really good leaders on this team. We got guys that care about each other. The locker room is strong and they care about Purdue and I think that means a lot. The 2026 team is going to be one that that this place remembers for a long time. I’m honored to be their head coach.”

Q: How validating was this spring to know you put the right guys in place? Big uphill climb and you seem pretty pleased with the 15 practices?

A: “Well, I mean, not to revisit much of last year, but it wasn’t to anybody’s standard in any way, and I’ve got to own that. And then how do you fix it, right? That’s the bottom line. You got to fix it. Nobody cares. It’s results driven. So, you go to work, you keep your head down, you surround yourself with really good people in the organization, in the building. We’ve got a really good group of assistant coaches, and then everybody else that touches our players from equipment operations to nutrition to the weight room to academics to all those things. There’s alignment, there’s vision, and the messaging is very, very clear inside those walls what we’re going to go get done. So, I’ve had a lot of fun putting this team together, not only staff, but players, and then what they’ve done now since we started January 12th.”

Q: With 53 newcomers, have you seen the group kind of come together and build chemistry and then also understand like what Purdue football is?

A: “Well, I think it’s a a multi-step process. We’re not there yet, but they’ve grown together as a group. When you get 115 guys, the main objective is get everybody on the same page, galvanize that team, respect the cultural differences you have in the locker room, but then blend together and understand how important being a great teammate is. We’ve been very deliberate about that, because that was one area that we lacked last year.

So everything that we’ve done is pour into our culture and turn this into what we know it can be. The blending of the 53 new guys, almost all of them are here. We have eight guys joining us after they get out of either junior college or high school graduation. Then we got one more grad transfer that wasn’t here that will come in and join us in in June. But overall, this group has done a really good job. They care about each other. That’s really really important.”

Q: Barry, why is it better to to not have the chance to go augment the roster further?

A: “I think we trusted in our belief in who we were going to get and who we targeted to try to find either transfer or high school guys. And we knew because of the rule, this is what it is. So then you go to work on, the eight week plan in lifting and running and winter conditioning and a winning edge program. You knew those are our guys. Spring practice, we put in a ton of things. We understand we did very little today schematically, but we understand who we have and you could develop those guys. You can develop chemistry and the timing and all the things that go into that. The rules, hopefully they stay with what they are right now, that’s what it is this year, you adapt, you adjust, and you make it. I’m certainly glad it is because last year at this time, we signed 48 guys after this practice. And then how you blend those, and I’m not making excuses. I mean, everybody in the country did it, but I like the opportunity to develop a team and to grow a team together and this group has done it.”

Q: Are you feeling a different vibe as this offseason’s ready to start as opposed to maybe the uncertainty?

A: “Absolutely. Yeah, without a doubt. And the team’s done it. They’ve done it. I mean, we’ve helped, facilitate a lot of those things, but they’ve attacked it. They like coming into the building. They even like practicing, which is good. Everybody loses in today’s world, those qualities about do you really like ball? Take away the three and a half hours on Saturday you get to play, what about the process of it? Are you willing to pour into the work in the the world of instant gratification? I’m not saying we’re there yet. We got a long ways to go but at this point, the measurable markings of what you look like on developing a team, this group has done it.

Q: George Burhenn’s out here after everything he’s been through and still be the top tight end for you guys heading into fall. How incredible of a story is that?

A: “He’s still got a couple years with us, so everyone knows within our building, knows what George has been through, knows what he’s overcome, what a great teammate he is and competitor he is. If we can continue to progress the way we are with him and what he’s been able to do, he’s a mismatch nightmare for some people, and that’s that’s great to have on our sideline.”

Q: You know, personnel wise, Barry, maybe what’s the one or two areas you’ve been most pleased with?

A: “I think the improvement on both sides of the line of scrimmage, offense and defensive line. Our running backs and receivers just a little more dependable playmakers on what that room has elevated. And then defensive secondary, I think we got a lot of moving parts that guys that can play winning ball and you know they can play multi-positions. They’ve got real experience, which proves to to be healthy and it’ll be a fun group to work with over the summer to kind of see how those pieces work out.”

Q: Coach Ford told us a couple weeks ago he thinks we’re going to see a tough team this year. Based on what you’ve seen today and throughout spring ball, would you agree with that statement?

A: “I would. And now we got to wake up tomorrow and do it again, right? But up to this point, absolutely. In this league, every single week there going to be a lot of one possession games and are you tough enough mentally to be able to withstand that and and go win those one possession games? We weren’t last year. I’ve got to live with that forever and I’ve got to get that fixed. So I’ve been very, very open about that and honest with our team and our coaching staff and myself on how we’re going to fix it. And up to this point, it’s April the 11th. So, tomorrow’s a new day. It never stops. You got to pour into it tomorrow and keep building in this group.”

Q: What kind of growth have you seen from Ryan Browne?

A: “Consistency and the understanding of playing smart football from that position.”

Q: A year ago, as you said, like you probably had to walk off of this field and go right in and start checking. You didn’t know who your team was, who was in the portal, who wasn’t from from your team, from other teams, I guess. How different are these next few weeks compared to a go for this staff?

A: “I think number one, academically, we’re in a really good spot academically. If we finish the right way, we’ll have done something that Purdue football’s never done from a grade point average. And that’s important to me. You’re going to graduate from Purdue if you come here in our program. So, we’ll finish the right way academically. We get three weeks of another lifting cycle which is so important on the development of our program. And then we get to spend time together. The way to build a relationship is time and effort and you’ve got to be deliberate about those things. You got to be direct and intentional about building real relationships where you care about your teammate. We’ll spend time doing that as well. So, recruiting is going really, really well. I learned a long time ago I was a lot better coach with good players. So, we’re going to continue to attract high level guys here that care about and want to do it the Purdue way. It’s an exciting time of year. We’re glad that that today was practice number 15. We’ve made a lot of good progress. And now, the next phase of from April, May, how important that is to get ready for summer ball.”