Faith, fellowship and football: Purdue's FCA helps Ethan Trent, teammates find purpose beyond the game

For much of his life, football helped define who he was.

Today, Purdue offensive lineman and Fellowship of Christian Athletes leader Ethan Trent sees things differently.

“Football is not who I am,” Trent said. “It’s something I do. My identity is in Christ.”

That perspective didn’t happen overnight for Trent, who projects as Purdue’s No. 2 center in 2026.

Trent arrived at Purdue identifying as a Christian, but admits his faith wasn’t always at the center of his life. Through FCA, weekly Bible studies and the mentorship of longtime Purdue chaplain Marty Dittmar, his relationship with God deepened and began shaping every aspect of his life.

“I think when I first came to college, I maybe would have said I was a Christian, but I don’t know if I lived that way,” Trent said. “Through FCA and through events like that, I got to know Marty. As I started getting more involved and more serious in my faith, he became very influential to me.”

In fact, Trent places Dittmar among the most important people in his life.

“Behind my dad, he’s probably the most influential person in my life,” Trent said.

Building a Community

FCA has become a growing presence within Purdue athletics.

The group meets every Wednesday in Mackey Arena’s Spurgeon Club, bringing together student-athletes from across campus for fellowship, Bible study and discussion.

“Anyone’s welcome to come,” said Trent. “We have fellowship, get in the Bible and just spend time with other athletes.”

Last spring, FCA members worked through the Gospel of Matthew, studying passages and discussing how biblical teachings apply to everyday life, athletics and personal challenges.

Small groups typically consist of five or six athletes, creating an environment where conversations can become deeply personal.

“Some weeks we’re laughing, some weeks we’re crying,” Trent said. “We’re walking through life together. There’s time for confession and repentance and just time to fellowship and have community.”

Trent also participates in a smaller weekly Bible study alongside teammates Mason Vicari and Jude McCoskey. The group meets with FCA director Josh McKenzie at Cafe Literato at Faith Christian West. They recently studied Practicing the Way, a book focused on following Jesus more intentionally.

“He’s like an older brother to me,” Trent said of McKenzie. “I want to be like Josh when I’m older. The way he treats his family and the people around him is inspirational.”

FCA gathering at Marty Dittmar’s house.

A Growing Impact

Trent believes the influence of FCA has grown significantly since McKenzie arrived on campus in January 2024.

The growth became visible last spring when Purdue hosted its first FCA baptism event inside the Mollenkopf Athletic Center. The result was a memorable evening.

“We had our first-ever FCA baptism night,” Trent said. “I think 13 student-athletes got baptized.”

The participants represented multiple sports, not just football.

“It was cool to see,” Trent said.

As FCA’s student leadership president, Trent has watched more athletes become curious about faith and begin asking questions.

“I think the faith on this team has grown so much,” he said. “A lot of guys are asking questions and are curious.”

Part of that curiosity stems from seeing teammates live differently.

“I think people are seeing the ways that guys on this team lives have been changed,” Trent said.

Support from the Top

The movement has received strong support from Purdue head coach Barry Odom and the football program.

Trent points to FCA breakfasts involving players, alumni and donors, as well as the program’s willingness to provide resources and opportunities.

“Coach Odom loves it,” Trent said. “He’s been super supportive and has told me multiple times that anything FCA needs, he’s willing to help with.”

That support has helped create an environment where players feel comfortable exploring and discussing their faith.

MORE: The heartbeat of Purdue: Chaplain Marty Dittmar’s lasting reach

Mission trip to South Africa.

Serving Others

This summer, Trent and several teammates took their faith beyond campus.

In May, Trent, McCoskey, Garyt Odom, Vicari and center Luke Rabb traveled to South Africa alongside Dittmar and McKenzie for a 10-day mission trip to Bethesda, an orphanage where they assisted with projects and spent time serving children.

The trip represented something Trent believes is increasingly important in today’s college athletics landscape.

“Everything is about you all the time,” he said. “What can I do to get better? What steps do I need to take to improve my game?”

The mission trip offered a different focus.

Trent: “I want to take the focus off myself and put it on people that need it.”

More Than Football

As college football continues to evolve amid NIL, revenue sharing and roster movement, Trent believes faith provides a foundation that remains constant.

His involvement with FCA has helped him separate his self-worth from wins, losses and depth charts.

“It’s everything,” he said. “Learning to have my identity in something that isn’t football has been everything for me.”

Instead, football has become a platform for the younger brother of Purdue super fan Tyler Trent.

“Now football for me has become a way that I can share who Jesus is and the ways that He’s worked in my life.”

For Trent, that’s ultimately the mission. The game still matters. The competition still matters.

But through FCA, mentorship and a growing community of believers inside Purdue athletics, Trent has discovered something he believes matters even more. Dittmar understands.

“I think the greatest joy we experience is when young people come into personal relationship with the Lord and really discover their faith, not their parent’s faith, not my faith, it’s their faith,” said Dittmar. “They get really hungry to learn and grow and be what God wants them to be. That’s our greatest joy that we experience, and we see that.”

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Purdue had its first-ever FCA baptism night in the Mollenkopf Athletic Center last school year.