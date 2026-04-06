Fame Ijeboi could be X-factor in rebuilt Purdue running back room

Fame Ijeboi. Know the name.

The Minnesota transfer is making a splash in spring ball. And he could end up being RB1 in a re-tooled position that has bid good-bye to Devin Mockobee, who left as Purdue’s fourth all-time rusher (2,987).

“I like the room,” said running backs coach Cornell Ford. “It’s a very diverse group. You’ve got some big guys, you’ve got some smaller guys, you’ve got some really quick guys, and they’re all working on the power side of it. But I like the group. There’s some playmakers in the group. We’re still building, but I like the competitiveness of the group.”

Ijeboi is one of three transfers who arrived this winter, joining Jerrick Gibson (Texas) and Travis Terrell (Jackson State). The lone key veteran back: Antonio Harris. Ijeboi may be the best of them all for a program that hasn’t had a 1,000-yard rusher since 2008–the longest drought in the Big Ten and believed to be the longest among FBS schools.

“Coming in, I thought he was more of a pounder, but he’s actually more explosive than I expected,” said Ford. “He’s got good feet, can hit a gap and go, and has made a lot of explosive plays. We hit a home run with him.”

The 6-0, 210-pound native of Folcroft, Pa., arrived in West Lafayette with three years of eligibility after playing his first two seasons with the Golden Gophers. He played in just two games in 2024, taking a redshirt.

“I focus on yards after contact—making guys miss, breaking tackles, and always fighting for extra yards,” said Ijeboi.

Last year, he took part in 11 games, rushing 97 times for 441 yards and two TDs while catching 12 passes with a score. Ijeboi didn’t get a carry when the Gophers took a 27-20 win vs. the Boilermakers last year, but he caught a pass for 12 yards. Now, he’s a Boilermaker.

“It really came down to Coach Odom’s vision,” said Ijeboi. “When I came on my visit and talked with him, I believed in what he’s building. He’s bringing in a lot of good players across the board, and I felt like the sky’s the limit. I wanted to be part of that.”

Harris has been impressed.

“He’s a hard worker who runs physical and makes plays everywhere,” said Harris. “He’s also a great teammate off the field—just a really solid guy.”

Oh, and by the way. It’s pronounced: FA-may E-gee-boy.