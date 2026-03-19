Fletcher Loyer: The most prolific three-pointer of a Purdue Basketball era full of them

ST. LOUIS — At a school that’s produced a litany of exceptional jump-shooters and won big in the past decade or so largely behind the three-pointer, Fletcher Loyer is now king.

The Boilermaker senior enters his final NCAA Tournament as Purdue’s all-time leader in three-pointers, reflecting not only his longevity and obvious skill, but his effort.

“Fletch works incredibly hard,” assistant coach P.J. Thompson. “There’s not a day he’s not in the gym. He works on his body, spends time in the training room, and has built a routine that a lot of guys don’t figure out until they’re pros.

“He’s embraced that process in college, and it’s allowed him to have success. It’s a testament to his work, our system, and the great players he’s played with—their gravity creates opportunities for shooters like him.

“But he’s also improved. He’s become a more physical and quicker cutter. He’s learned to shoot from different angles and has hunted threes more this year like people wanted to see.”

What makes Loyer’s record different is his selectivity. The numbers may suggest otherwise — he’s averaged five attempts per game for his career — but he has long worked on modest volume, and been OK doing it, playing off presences like Zach Edey, Trey Kaufman-Renn and Braden Smith.

Calling Loyer a complementary player might sound reductive, but calling the role he’s played “complementary” would be accurate and, well, complimentary. He was never the centerpiece of Purdue’s offense as Carsen Edwards, the previous record-holder, was, and has been anything but a heavy-bulk shooter, more an opportunist than a chucker.

“A lot of credit goes to the guys around me — especially Braden and Zach — who assisted me a lot,” Loyer said.

And mechanics. Loyer’s are pristine, reflective of his upbringing in a basketball family.



“Growing up, I was taught to shoot the same shot every time — whether you’re guarded, shooting from deep or fading a little bit,” Loyer said. “You still keep the same base and form. That’s something that was emphasized early on, and I’ve just stuck with it.”

Loyer’s 295 threes are 14 more than Carsen Edwards’ prior record, Edwards having set the record in 108 games over three season to Loyer’s 145 over four.

But, the volume piece of it is revealing.

Loyer’s record total has not come via obnoxious volume. He’s hunted shots more this season, but his average of 6.7 attempts in far and away a career-high, and bloated by one outlier 17-attempt game at Nebraska.

Loyer’s career percentage of 40.7 percent will put him top-10 all-time at Purdue.

Purdue’s top 10 in threes made, by attempts per game.

Rank Player Games Played Three-Pointers Attempts/Game 1. Fletcher Loyer 145 295 5.0 2. Carsen Edwards 108 281 7.1 3. Dakota Mathias 141 250 4.2 4. E’Twaun Moore 141 243 4.6 5. Jaraan Cornell 125 242 5.2 6. David Teague 121 239 5.4 7. Ryan Cline 139 238 4.2 8. Braden Smith 145 234 4.2 9. Sasha Stefanovic 128 226 4.5 10. Robbie Hummel 120 216 4.4

Like any shooter, Loyer’s endured ups and downs at times, but as he dealt with a slump mid-season, coaches harped on shot quality over outcomes, urging him to keep firing. He broke out at Maryland, making 7-of-10 en route to scoring 29 points. During Purdue’s four-game championship run at the Big Ten, Loyer made 13 threes on a 43-percent success rate to bring his season percentage to 42.1 percent.

Loyer was 3-for-4 in the title game win over third-ranked Michigan.

“Now he’s shooting at an elite level at the right time,” Thompson said. “It’s well deserved.