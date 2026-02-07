Fletcher Loyer's late 3-pointer helps Purdue survive Oregon's upset bid

The benefit of the week off paid early dividends.

Purdue was sharp on offense after the opening tip, executing at a high level to find the open looks and gain momentum. The defense was active, the rebounding was solid, and the Boilermakers were taking care of the ball.

The hustle plays were there as Braden Smith slid across the court to track down a loose ball. Same for reserve Jack Benter, who put his body in jeopardy chasing down a rebound.

But coach Matt Painter’s team didn’t sustain the initial wave of energy on Saturday against Oregon and found itself in a tight battle, one where it had to survive at the end.

And the 12th-ranked Boilermakers did escape against the injury-depleted Ducks, 68-64, thanks to Fletcher Loyer’s late 3-pointer, and now embark on a five-game stretch that will define their Big Ten season and NCAA tournament path.

Purdue will take a two-game winning streak into Tuesday’s matchup at Nebraska, but Saturday’s performance leaves more questions about whether Painter’s team is ready for what’s ahead.

Loyer drained his third 3-pointer of the game from the top of the key to wrestle the lead away from the Ducks, who had controlled the last 10 minutes. Loyer scored the Boilermakers’ final six points in the last 51 seconds.

Purdue had to overcome poor shooting from the perimeter, too many turnovers, a handful of missed free throws, and the return of Oregon’s Nate Bittle. The 7-foot senior played for the first time in 2026 after a foot injury and kept his team within striking distance throughout the final 30 minutes.

Bittle scored 23 points, converting 10 of 14 free throws, and Takal Simpkins added 14 points.

Neither team was effective from the 3-point line, but the Boilermakers’ misses were magnified. Purdue made just five 3-pointers, including one in the final 24 minutes before Loyer delivered the game-winner.

Smith and Loyer combined for 31 points, and Trey Kaufman-Renn and Daniel Jacobson totaled 21 points.