Florida International cornerback commits to Purdue from portal
Purdue has added needed cornerback help via the portal, securing a pledge on Wednesday night from Florida International’s Mister Clark.
The 6-0, 185-pound Opa Locka, Fla., native, who has two years of eligibility, figures to have a good chance to earn a starting spot in a Purdue secondary that’s re-tooling.
Clark is Purdue’s 11th portal commitment and second d-back, joining Michigan safety Jaden Mangham.
Top 10
- 1New
Michigan Wolverines
Hosting top transfer target
- 2Hot
Portal Intel
New visits, commit predictions
- 3Trending
Malachi Nelson
Former 5-star decides on future
- 4
Ty Simpson
Makes decision on future
- 5
Mark Cuban
Donation to Indiana portal fund
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Clark played in all 12 games for the Panthers in 2025, tallying 63 tackles. He was second on team in interceptions with three and logged 6.5 TFLs en route to being named to All-CUSA first-team.
A product of Carol City High, Clark played in just four games in 2024, mostly on special teams. In 2023, he saw action in only two contests.
More: Transfer tracker | Join the discussion on Knucklehead Central | Subscribe to GoldandBlack.com for 50% off | Subscribe to GoldandBlack.com’s YouTube channel