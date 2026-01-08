Florida International cornerback commits to Purdue from portal

Purdue has added needed cornerback help via the portal, securing a pledge on Wednesday night from Florida International’s Mister Clark.

The 6-0, 185-pound Opa Locka, Fla., native, who has two years of eligibility, figures to have a good chance to earn a starting spot in a Purdue secondary that’s re-tooling.

Clark is Purdue’s 11th portal commitment and second d-back, joining Michigan safety Jaden Mangham.

Clark played in all 12 games for the Panthers in 2025, tallying 63 tackles. He was second on team in interceptions with three and logged 6.5 TFLs en route to being named to All-CUSA first-team.

A product of Carol City High, Clark played in just four games in 2024, mostly on special teams. In 2023, he saw action in only two contests.

