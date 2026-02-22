Former Purdue star Rondale Moore passes away

Rondale Moore has passed away, according to published reports.

Moore, 25, was an electric talent who arrived at Purdue in 2018 as one of the program’s most ballyhooed recruits ever.

Jeff Brohm wooed Moore, who played prep ball at Brohm’s alma mater: Louisville Trinity High. Brohm sent out a tweet tonight. (see below)

Moore made an instant impact as a true freshman in 2018 in the season-opener vs. Northwestern, recording a school-record 313 all-purpose yards. He led the offense that evening with 11 catches for 109 yards and a touchdown, 79 rushing yards (including a 76-yard TD run), and 125 kickoff return yards.

Moore went on to earn consensus All-American honors following a debut season that saw him catch 114 passes for 1,258 yards and 12 TDs, rush for 213 yards and two scores and average 20.1 yards on 33 kickoff returns. He was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year and Receiver of the Year in 2018.

He was dogged by injury his final two seasons, playing a total of seven games for the Boilermakers. In 2019, quarterback Elijah Sindelar and Moore were injured on the same play against Minnesota in one of the most bizarre moments in Ross-Ade annals. Moore, who hurt a knee, played just four games that season.

Moore played in only three games in the Covid-addled 2020 season, when he also dealt with knee issues.

Moore left Purdue with 178 receptions for 1,915 yards and 14 TDs, 248 yards rushing and three scores, while also averaging 19.4 yards on 42 kick returns.

Moore was an a unique combination of strength, speed and quickness, the ultimate big play waiting to happen who left Purdue as an all-time great. Who can forget his 600-squat as a 180-pounder?

He was a second-round selection (49th overall) of the Arizona Cardinals in the 2021 NFL draft. But Moore’s pro career was most noteworthy for the injuries he dealt with. He didn’t play in either of the last two seasons when he was on the roster of the Falcons (2024) and Vikings (2025).

Moore played in 33 games from 2021-23 with the Cardinals, finishing with 135 catches for 1,201 yards and three TDs along with 249 yards rushing and a score.