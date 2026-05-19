From Marine to mentor: Dave Steckel’s winding road to Purdue

The story, at least on paper, starts simply: A former college football player leaves school, teaches sixth grade for a brief stretch, and then disappears into coaching.

But the real path of Purdue senior defensive analyst Dave Steckel is anything but simple.

Before the former Kutztown o-lineman ever coached a snap at the college level, before he ever worked alongside major program builders or mentored future coordinators, his life was already defined by structure, disruption, and an unusual blend of discipline and improvisation that began in the Marine Corps.

“I lost my last year of eligibility,” he said. “So I went and taught … and coached high school football. And from there, I just went into college ball.”

That transition wasn’t a career plan so much as a chain reaction. Teaching at Governor Mifflin High School in Shillington, Pa., led to a graduate assistant opportunity at Miami of Ohio, where he earned his master’s degree while working under head coach Tim Rose.

It was there, in the secondary room, that he began to understand how quickly a coaching career can accelerate. He worked under defensive coordinator Dean Pees and found himself in a position that, at the time, felt almost surreal: helping coach defensive backs while a future NFL head coach, John Harbaugh, played nickel.

Years later, he would look back at that stretch as the moment everything quietly changed.

But the foundation of his leadership style wasn’t built in a film room. It was built far earlier.

The Marine Corps first

Long before football coaching, there was Parris Island.

“I was at Parris Island,” Steckel said. “That was a pretty intense, tough three months.”

He enlisted at 17, entering the Marine Corps during a period when many of the drill instructors were Vietnam veterans. The environment was rigid, demanding, and relentlessly structured.

Steckel stayed three years, and while it wasn’t a combat experience, it was formative in a different way: repetition, hierarchy, accountability.

Looking back, Steckel describes it as a lesson in survival through structure.

“I think it taught me leadership traits … discipline, structure, how you have to have teamwork and camaraderie to survive,” he said.

That mindset became the lens through which he later viewed coaching.

Learning under a legend

In 1985, Steckel entered another defining chapter: working as a GA under legendary coach Lou Holtz at Minnesota. The memory still carries weight.

“Very disciplined, very structured, very detailed,” said Steckel. “Probably one of the best motivators I’ve ever been around.”

Holtz’s practices were demanding, but it was the consistency of his message that left the deepest mark. Players didn’t just hear speeches—they absorbed a system of belief and accountability.

“He never got boring,” he said. “Never repetitive. Never routine.”

The path through college football

From Miami of Ohio, the coaching path moved quickly through the sport’s ecosystem—assistant roles at Ball State, Dickinson, Lehigh and Rutgers, and eventually a connection at Toledo that would reshape Steckel’s trajectory.

That connection linked him to Gary Pinkel, under whom he would spend roughly two decades of his career–mostly at Missouri. It was in Columbia where Steckel met and coached alongside Barry Odom.

“Half my coaching career was with Coach Pinkel,” said Steckel, whose older brother Les was a long-time NFL assistant who was head coach of the Vikings in 1984. “He means a lot to me and my family.”

The thread through all of it was consistency: discipline, attention to detail, and a belief in teaching the game at a deeper level than scheme.

The unexpected turns

Like many coaching careers, Steckel’s path was never linear.

Jobs changed because of timing, relationships, and opportunity. He moved through programs, learned under different systems, and recruited across regions that eventually became familiar territory. But the pattern stayed the same: adaptability layered on top of structure.

Steckel had a vast resume when he was named head coach at Missouri State in 2015. No doubt, the man called “Stec” in the halls of the Kozuch Football Complex had come a long ways since his unyielding father called him a “drugstore cowboy” while growing up in eastern Pennsylvania.

Though his five-year tenure in Springfield, Mo., produced few wins, it was a period when he added another title to his name: Author.

Steckel penned “The Fisherman.” It’s a book about leadership, with Steckel using his years of coaching as the framework. The foreword for the book is by noted author and speaker Jon Gordon, who inspired Steckel to become an author. (Click here to order the book.)

Why Purdue, why now?

Eventually, after years in coaching and even a stretch in media work with ESPN, another opportunity surfaced—one tied to familiarity, relationships, and timing.

A call from Odom brought everything into focus again.

“Part of it, I really believe, was God’s will,” he said. “If it wasn’t for Barry Odom, I wasn’t going to go work for Joe Schmo.”

There were personal reasons too: Known relationships on staff, and a sense that the timing aligned in a way that didn’t feel accidental.

A life built on movement

Looking back, Steckel’s career doesn’t read like a straight line. It reads like a series of handoffs between institutions—military, college football, coaching staffs, broadcast booths—each reinforcing the same core traits.

Discipline learned at Parris Island.

Motivation learned under Lou Holtz.

Teaching and adaptation refined under Gary Pinkel.

And ultimately, a return to the field shaped by relationships that stretched back decades.

It all adds up to a familiar coaching truth: The resume is less about where someone stopped, and more about what they carried forward from each stop along the way.