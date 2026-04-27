From Purdue to possible No. 1 overall pick: Gio Vaccaro’s CFL draft rise

Bring your Takis and Red Bull. It’s gonna be a party at Giordano Vaccaro’s house on Tuesday night in Winnipeg.

“Probably 200 people,” he said.

The occasion? The CFL draft, where some project the former Purdue offensive lineman to be selected No. 1 overall. Yes. Numero Uno.

The eight-round CFL draft kicks off on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Toronto. Purdue had no players selected in the recent NFL draft.

Purdue never has had a player chosen–in any league–No. 1 in a football draft. Leroy Keyes (1969), Mike Phipps (1970) and Jim Everett (1986) were all selected No. 3 overall in the NFL draft. None higher.

CFL scouts swarmed Purdue’s Mollenkopf Athletic Center for Purdue’s pro day in March to poke, prod and peer at Vaccaro. They all wanted to size up the 6-3, 315-pound man who once killed a bear.

“I’ve heard anywhere in the first-round,” Vaccaro told GoldandBlack.com. “I’ve talked with teams like Ottawa (which has the No. 1 choice), and that’s kind of the range I’m hearing. But I’m not trying to get too caught up in it—I just want the opportunity to keep playing football.”

Vaccaro matriculated to Purdue prior to the 2025 season. He played at the University of Manitoba and was two-time All-Canadian as well as the JP Metras Award winner for the college lineman of the year in the Great White North.

Prior to college, he spent a year of prep ball at Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International.

“There is a pipeline of players from Canada who go there,” said Vaccaro.

The Chargers selected Clearwater Academy product and fellow Canadian Akheem Mesidor in the first-round of the 2026 NFL draft on Thursday. Purdue quarterback Evans Chuba–a Canadian–also attended Clearwater.

“My senior season in Winnipeg got canceled because of COVID, so I went down to Clearwater, Fla., for a prep year to keep developing and get exposure,” said Vaccaro.

At Purdue, Vaccaro saw action in all 12 games–mostly on special teams–last season. Despite limited duty, CFL teams love his potential.

“They like my ability in the run game—just being able to move guys off the ball,” he said. “That’s been a strong point from my film, including what I put out at Purdue.”

How would he fit in?

“A lot of teams see me as a potential center long-term, but also someone who could come in and compete at guard,” said Vaccaro. “So, somewhere on the interior.”

At Purdue’s pro day, Vaccaro led everyone with 28 bench-press reps of 225 pounds.

A former Boilermaker offensive lineman played a role in Vaccaro landing in West Lafayette: Kelly Butler, who played at Purdue from 2000-03 and was a sixth-round draft choice of the Lions in 2004. Butler trains offensive linemen in the Winnipeg area. He finished his pro career playing for the CFL’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2010-11).

“Kelly Butler has been huge for me,” said Vaccaro. “He runs a nonprofit football program back home and took me under his wing early on. He’s still someone I lean on whenever I’m back in Winnipeg.”

Added Buter: “Gio has trusted the process throughout his football journey and is inspiration to young athletes in the sport of football. He continues to work to make others around him better and never forgets where he comes from. I am extremely excited for his next phase as a professional athlete and proud to have the opportunity to be a part of his journey as one of his many coaches.”

While Vaccaro’s time at Purdue was brief. But he appreciates the experience.

“It was awesome,” he said. “Being coached by guys like (offensive coordinator) Coach (Josh) Henson and (offensive line) Coach (Vance) Vice, and learning a new position at center, really helped me grow. The strength staff—Coach Ro (Kiero Small) and Coach Q (Myles Quimby)—also played a huge role, especially leading up to pro day.”