‘Gentle Giant’ Charles Correa emerging as voice of Purdue’s defense

When the transfer portal opened on January 2, several Boilermakers announced their intentions to return to West Lafayette early. Ryan Browne, the leader of the offense, did so, but the perceived heart of the Purdue defense let speculation run amok regarding his future for a few days. Charles Correa finally put the questions to bed on January 6, sharing to the world that he’d be back for year two with the Boilermakers.

“Ultimately, man, Coach Odom was the reason I came all the way out here. And throughout this past season I fell in love with West Lafayette, the small-town football community. I want to win football games here at Purdue and add to these banners up here,” Correa said.

Correa’s loyalty to Barry Odom played a key part in bringing the rising linebacker back into the fold for 2026. Leaving West Lafayette was on the table, with Mike Scherer going back to UNLV and Purdue bringing in Kevin Kane to run the defense once again.

Instead of hitting the open market, Correa opted to stay true to the Boilermakers and knew West Lafayette was the place he is supposed to be.

“It was a thought, but not much. To be honest with you, once I heard there was going to be a coaching change it was like, ‘Oh, am I going to leave?’ But after having a conversation with Coach Odom, I knew this is where my heart was and this is where I wanted to be,” Correa said.

After getting the defensive coordinator gig, Kane’s first order of business was calling Correa. That phone call was impactful for the now junior linebacker.

“He wanted to be more than just a coach to me, and that meant the world to not only me but my family as well. Being one of the first guys he called just truly shows how much he wants for me as a person, but also for this team as well. Just taking the time to call the guys instead of calling other coaches or going out recruiting before making calls to the guys that he’s excited to coach here. So that really meant a lot,” Correa said.

Now that Correa is back, he steps into the role as the undisputed leader of the defense for Kane and company in 2026. The UNLV import was already a leader a year ago, but it will be a different level heading into the fall for Correa, who already feels the responsibility of being the leader of the defense.

“Coming back from last year, I was able to get a lot of snaps—majority of the snaps on defense last year. So I just want to be a guy that everyone can turn to when it comes to knowing the way Coach Odom runs the program, especially with a bunch of new guys around, and knowing the true specialness of what it means to play here at Purdue,” Correa said.

Kane has already seen that leadership early in spring practice, with signs pointing to Correa being the guy that teammates respect and look up to.

“I think Charles is a great leader. He obviously has great experience coming back, and he’s really taken to being that leader. Guys look at him, and what makes Charles really great is that he’s kind of a gentle giant. He speaks when he needs to speak, but he does everything right, so everybody listens when he talks. It’s fun to be around him. He’s energetic when he needs to be, but he’s also very detailed in what he wants to do, and everyone sees that and tries to emulate it. He’s a great kid, and I’ve really enjoyed my time with him so far,” Kane said.

Correa broke out in 2025, racking up 96 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and three sacks for the Boilermakers. He and Mani Powell were among the most productive linebacker duos not only in the Big Ten, but in all of college football.

With Powell out of eligibility, it’s Correa show to run. The junior could sees his responsibilities increase by adding the green dot, which would allow him to relay Kevin Kane’s play calls to the rest of the defense. It is something he is actively pushing to be, but would also trust his teammates if one of them were to earn the role.

“Absolutely. Whatever is best for this unit and for this team is what I’m willing to do. If I do get the pleasure of wearing the green dot, then so be it—that’s more responsibility that I’m ready for and would be excited for,” Correa said.



