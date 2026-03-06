Gold and Black LIVE Today at 2: Neubert on Purdue hoops, economist Dr. David Hummels on college sports financing
On today’s show, we spend the hour with GoldandBlack.com basketball analyst Brian Neubert and two segments for Purdue’s Daniels School of Business Economist Dr. David Hummels. Neubert will discuss senior day and the legacy of Fletcher Loyer, Trey Kaufman-Renn and Braden Smith. Hummels will discuss his three-part substack series on the economic and legal issues surrounding college athletics as a whole and Purdue specifically.
Purdue’s Cluff talks about possibilities for next year
It’s just preliminary, but Purdue has begun discussing the possibility with center Oscar Cluff of potentially bringing him back next season.
The former junior college player could have options created by challenges to the NCAA’s eligibility clock structure brought on by multiple college football players, seeking to forgive years spent in junior college as counting against NCAA eligibility.
“If that happens,” Cluff said, “we’ll think about it.”
Next week, there will be a key hearing in Nashville as a judge rules on the status of Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar, also a former JUCO. Aguilar has been granted a temporary restraining order. Heisman finalist Diego Pavia played for Vanderbilt this season after winning in court.
In a brief interview Thursday, Cluff did not commit to returning should he have the option, but indicated he’d be open to playing a sixth year of college basketball in America, though it’s also likely the Australian could have professional opportunities this season.