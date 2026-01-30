Gold and Black LIVE Today at 2: Purdue hoops talk, Wrestling's Ersland and HOF FB coach Young



In today’s show, GoldandBlack.com’s Brian Neubert offers his thoughts on Purdue men’s basketball’s recent slide and its prospects for recovery. Then, Purdue wrestling coach Tony Ersland talks about Sunday’s big Mackey Mania match with Wisconsin. In our final segment, former Purdue and Army football coach Jim Young talks about his Hall of Fame career, his Purdue experiences and more reflections on his 90-year life.

Watch LIVE Click on the WLFI link and it will load in a few seconds

Thanks to our sponsors who have supported this program for many, many years.

Purdue-IU–Two takeaways

THE OTHER SIDE OF SIZE

Purdue fixed its prohibitive dearth of size from last season and reaped the benefits for much of this season, but now is struggling with the flip side of that coin.

Opposing offenses are smartly attacking Purdue’s bigs on the perimeter. This is not a new development at Purdue, which has been built around ultimate size for pretty much a decade.

The past two games, switching, hedging, pretty much whatever Purdue did with Oscar Cluff, it didn’t matter when it mattered most. That’s just the cost of doing business with bigger lineups, but the challenges have to be offset by advantages and the past few games, they’ve not been. Purdue has not had advantages in the rebounding column. The numbers may say otherwise from the IU game, but Indiana’s 10 second-chance points were a big deal.

Size doesn’t make much of a difference rebounding against teams that shoot threes by the dozen. That’s an effort matter and an area where Purdue wasn’t good enough Tuesday.

Likewise, Tuesday night was a reminder of what Trey Kaufman-Renn can do as a go-to scorer, but this was just his first 20-point game of the season after he averaged that a year ago. Scoring is not the Boilermakers’ most glaring issue, but it does remind us that playing the 4 has changed his role this season. He’s been better in some ways, but when Purdue needs somebody to take over a game other than Braden Smith, Kaufman-Renn isn’t positioned as well to do that anymore.

It was just four games ago that Purdue had to sweat out a win at USC because Cluff was in foul trouble. Fast forward to now and he’s not had the same impact during the losing streak as he did most of the season prior. And some of Daniel Jacobsen‘s room for growth has become more apparent than it was.

TKR did real damage at center to end this game and while he’s not exactly a gazelle, he is more switchable than the others. You wonder if maybe at least a part-time move back could be considered.

Last season, Purdue struggled to rebound with Kaufman-Renn at center and worried about him fouling.

Well, Purdue’s still struggling to rebound and he’s still fouling, so …

ON PURDUE AT ASSEMBLY HALL

Purdue’s seniors leave now, having lost three of four at IU, which becomes a lamentable piece of their legacies, like it or not, amidst otherwise great careers.

These rivalry games on the road are about poise. Purdue has had excellent teams the past four years while Indiana went through a rocky patch. This could have gone very differently, but Purdue clearly didn’t handle the environment well, lost its head at times and the results reflect it.

Emotions are poise. Purdue seems to get distracted at times by calls it disagrees with, yapping from opponents or fans, etc. Kaufman-Renn is a really competitive player, belying his thoughtful demeanor, but there are moments where it gets the best of him.