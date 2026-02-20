Gold and Black LIVE Today at 2: Purdue-IU talk with Chris Kramer, Rob Blackman and Don Fischer



For today’s show we chat with Purdue hoops alum Chris Kramer, voice of Purdue’s men’s basketball Rob Blackman and voice of Indiana men’s basketball Don Fischer. The trio will share their thoughts on the Purdue-IU game and much more.

Watch LIVE Click on the WLFI link and it will load in a few seconds

Thanks to our sponsors who have supported this program for many, many years.

ON PURDUE AND SENIORS LEGACY

(excerpt from Brian Neubert’s Weekly Word Column)

One regrettable development for Purdue in the broader scope of its season is that this senior class — a group for whom it once seemed almost a birthright to stack championship upon championship as it would have in a different era — now finds its legacy growing more complicated.

This group helped Purdue reach a Final Four, and that will live forever in program history. That in itself is immortality Their names will fill the record books in perpetuity, and by the time it is over, they will have won an extraordinary number of games.

But the absence of a Big Ten championship since that sophomore season is something to lament.

That this group may leave having lost three of four games at Indiana is something to lament. That Purdue had an opportunity against No. 1 Michigan last night, only to end up on the wrong end of a noncompetitive game, is something to lament. Losing three home games during their senior year to this point has been something to lament.

Expectations can be unforgiving, but this team has been outspoken about its goal of winning a national championship and similar ambitions. It did not ask to be the preseason No. 1 team in the country — that distinction is assigned by an arbitrary collection of observers engaged to varying degrees — but Purdue has made its objectives clear. And to this point, those objectives do not appear to be on track to be realized.

You can dismiss Purdue as an NCAA Tournament shot-caller at your own risk, but the Boilermakers did not look the part against Michigan the other night.

When 21-5 is disappointing, that’s a hard reality, but a reality that this group “earned.”