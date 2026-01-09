Gold and Black LIVE Today at 2: Purdue portal talk, BTN's Weber, Hoops legend Bruce Parkinson

In today’s show, GoldandBlack.com’s Tom Dienhart and Dub Jellison bring you the latest on Purdue football and the portal. Then will be joined by BTN’s Bruce Weber who will talk about the conference race, and more and finally in the heels of Braden Smith‘s Big Ten assists record, we will talk with Boilermaker Hall of Fame guard Bruce Parkinson (who held the Purdue assists record for 47 years before Smith broke it last year.

Two takeaways from Purdue’s win over Washington

ON CJ COX’S PROFOUND IMPACT

Thirty seconds in Wednesday night, CJ Cox‘s ball pressure on Washington standout Desmond Claude resulted in a turnover that resulted in Cox passing to Braden Smith in transition for the bucket that started Purdue’s 9-0 run to start the game. You could have made a case when Purdue led 9-0 on its home floor that the game, for all intents and purposes, was over.

It was a tone-setting moment not just for Purdue, but for Cox, the sophomore who is fitting so well into his complementary but broad and important role next to his team’s best and oldest players.

Cox’s defense has been exceptional. He makes open shots and has been aggressive offensively when opportunities present themselves, which can’t be a simple thing when you’re essentially fifth in the scoring hierarchy, at least on the surface. When Braden Smith has the ball, Options 1 through 5 are all weapons.

Cox has taken a few bold jumpers this season but by and large has toed the line effectively between being opportunistically aggressive and being over-aggressive.

He never turns the ball over — five in nearly 350 minutes this season — and his defense jibes with turnover-generation. In short, he’s a major plus in the possessions game, which is perhaps the most important thing when you’re playing alongside stars.

And, he makes all his free throws.

Realistically, there’s really not much more Purdue could have hoped for here.

ON OMER MAYER

First off, this might have been Omer Mayer‘s best game of the season, and it came when Purdue needed it, because of Smith’s foul trouble.

Purdue couldn’t take Smith out of games last season. Now, he can sit for 12 of a game’s 40 minutes, including the first four of a second half, and watch his team outscore an opponent by eight points with his backup at the controls.

It’s such a luxury for Purdue now and quite obviously has liberated Smith from reserving himself in any way. Thus, his exceptional defense lately.

Mayer, as any freshman would have to, is still earning Matt Painter’s trust, but clearly already has Smith’s, even though some inevitable freshman ups and downs have come and perhaps gone. It had to be really satisfying for Mayer to see a couple spot-up threes go down the past two games.