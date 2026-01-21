Gold and Black LIVE Replay: Purdue portal updates, Leadership with Cathy Wright-Eger and hoops with BTN's Davis
Purdue football coach Barry Odom addressed the media on Friday afternoon, as the Boilermakers officially inked their 2026 transfer portal class....
A previously unannounced signing has bolstered Purdue's portal haul, as the Boilermakers added San Diego outside linebacker transfer Tre Moore to its...
Purdue has netted another commitment for its 2026 recruiting class, Upper St. Clair (Penn.) kicker Jacobo Echeverria Lozano. Echeverria Lozano was...
Purdue continued its bolstering of the offensive line last week, landing the commitment of South Carolina transfer Jatavius Shivers. The former...
A veteran Big 12 cornerback landed with the Boilermakers in the transfer portal, as Utah transfer Don Saunders committed to Purdue. Saunders adds...
Purdue began adding to its pass rush last week, netting commitments from a pair of transfer portal EDGE rushers. The first of which comes from the...
In our Jan. 20, 2026 edition, Purdue football updates from the close of the transfer portal and all the activity that is still ahead for coach Barry...
One of the top remaining players in the portal set his sights toward Purdue on Monday afternoon, as Georgia transfer EDGE Elo Modozie committed to...
Purdue made a key addition to its pass rush today, landing Georgia transfer EDGE/outside linebacker Elo Modozie out of the portal. Modozie comes...
Former Penn wide receiver and first team All-Ivy League performer Bisi Owens made a splash last week, when he announced his commitment to Purdue...
GoldandBlack.com breaks down all of the happenings in Purdue football recruiting, including 2027 visitors set to visit campus, a potential 2026...
Another offensive lineman from the SEC was added to the mix on Friday for Purdue, former South Carolina tackle Jatavius Shivers. As a three-star...
With the transfer portal starting to wind down, Purdue will begin hosting high school prospects to campus for visits, with January 24 and January 31...
Purdue netted a commitment from a transfer defensive back on Friday, former Colorado safety John Slaughter. Slaughter was a portal target during the...
In this week's BO, the very latest on remaining Purdue football recruiting priorities, basketball targets and more...
Purdue added an intriguing weapon to the passing game, with UCF tight end Kylan Fox committing over the weekend. Fox comes from Orlando, where he...
Purdue added another piece to its secondary on Wednesday night, netting the commitment of Michigan State safety Justin Denson Jr. out of the transfer...
In today's show, GoldandBlack.com's Tom Dienhart, Dub Jellison and On3.com's Steve Wiltfong bring you the latest on Purdue football and the portal....
The interior defensive line was a priority early in the portal window, with Purdue landing three new defensive tackles to bolster the unit. One such...
Purdue added to its special teams unit last week, with the addition of former Buffalo punter Dylan Drennan. GoldandBlack.com breaks down Drennan's...
The moment many have been waiting on. Purdue has landed an EDGE transfer out of the portal, Virginia Tech defensive end Keyshawn Burgos. Burgos was...
A young, rising offensive tackle could play a key role in Purdue's offensive line in 2026. Oklahoma State transfer Nuku Mafi landed with the...
Kevin Kane's linebacker unit picked up a boost last week, when Purdue netted the commitment of Illinois transfer Jojo Hayden. The ex-Illini defender...
Purdue's pass catching corps received a boost on Monday, when Penn transfer receiver Bisi Owens committed to the Boilermakers. Owens spent four...
Purdue made a strong addition to its secondary last week, netting former Florida International defensive back Mister Clark out of the transfer...