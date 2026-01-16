Gold and Black LIVE Today at 2: Purdue portal updates with On3.com Wiltfong and hoops with BTN's DeCourcy

In today’s show, GoldandBlack.com’s Tom Dienhart, Dub Jellison and On3.com’s Steve Wiltfong bring you the latest on Purdue football and the portal. And BTN’s Then will be joined by BTN/FOX’s Mike DeCourcy’s will talk Bracketology.

Purdue Portal and recruiting from Steve Wilfong

excerpt from a story earlier this week

Purdue showed signs of improvement in year one of the Barry Odom era in West Lafayette.

The Boilers are looking to make a big jump next fall, one that shows up in the win column above everything.

This transfer portal class Odom and company are bringing in would be a big reason why this football team continues its turnaround. And sources around the program are very excited about the guys they’re bringing in.

On3 highlights some of the exciting moves Purdue made in the portal thus far this cycle.

Adding playmakers to the roster

Odom and the staff believe in returning quarterback Ryan Browne and the young guys in that room. They want to put some pieces around him to enhance his chances of consistent success.

When you look up an down this Purdue portal class, they feel they were able to do that.

Prioritizing production over potential with guys taken in the portal, the Boilers are bringing in guys that made plays in previous spots.

There is a ton of excitement around the building regarding Minnesota running back transfer Fame Ijeboi who has three years of eligibility. The 6-foot, 210-pound back played behind one of the Big Ten’s best this season Darius Taylor and still worked his way into 97 carries for 441 yards and two touchdowns. He has the traits to be RB1 for the Boilers in the opener next year.

New receiver commit Bisi Owens is one they’re excited about. He caught 66 passes for 696 yards and five touchdowns last season for Pennsylvania. The Ivy League transfer has 138 receptions over the last three seasons for 1,664 yards and 11 scores.

Florida Atlantic transfer Asaad Waseem had a breakout sophomore season catching 66 passes for 699 yards and five touchdowns.

Receiver Xavier Townsend has played four years spanning time at UCF and Iowa State and has 84 career receptions for 764 yards and four scores.

Beyond those guys, Jackson State running back Travis Terrell Jr. brings some juice and will also be an option in the return game. Purdue will also shoot its shot on Jerrick Gibson, a Texas transfer and former touted recruit that never rounded into form for the Longhorns. He carried 37 times for 152 yards and a touchdowns this past season.

Offensive line was a major point of emphasis for Purdue

The Boilermakers offensive coordinator Josh Henson is obviously an offensive line guy at heart having coached the position at several places including Texas A&M and USC before rising to call plays in West Lafayette. The trenches are always going to be a priority for this program, and this portal cycle they were able to elevate the talent level in the room.

Purdue landed three guys that were starters elsewhere. Boaz Stanley made nine starts at center for South Carolina this year and gives the Boilers an upgrade in the middle over what they had last year. USC guard Micah Banuelos played in seven games and started five for the Trojans. Nuku Mafi was the starting left tackle all year for Oklahoma State. Those three and Makai Saina who also comes by way of the Trojans strengthen Purdue up front.

The Boilers would not be against adding one more proven guy from the Transfer Portal on the offensive line if the opportunity presents itself.

Boilers bring in key pieces on defense

One of Purdue’s biggest additions was former FIU cornerback Mister Clark who brings length, athleticism and playmaking ability on the perimeter. The 6-foot, 185-pound Clark had 59 tackles, 13 passes defended and three interceptions as a sophomore.

Former Michigan/Michigan State defensive back Jaden Mangham is another that’s played a lot of football in his career that comes in with 103 career tackles, five passes defended and four interceptions over three seasons.

I believe they they’ll look for one more defensive back.

Adding more size and physicality across the entire roster has been a day-one priority for Odom. UCF defensive tackle transfer Rodney Lora has the measureables coveted in the Big Ten and posted 22 tackles and a sack last season.

Former Illinois linebacker Jojo Hayden at 6-foot-2, 220-pounds was another nice addition. He had 26 tackles for the Illini. Curt Neal is a 6-foot, 300-pound defensive tackle that’s been in the mix with Wisconsin and Illinois and has 58 tackles over the last three seasons.

This weekend Purdue will bring in targets at edge rusher as they put the finishing touches on this Transfer Portal haul.