Gold and Black LIVE Today at 2: the case for Purdue's Oscar Cluff and more with sports attorney Pete Rush

On today’s show, we spend the hour with sports law attorney Pete Rush as he discusses Purdue senior Oscar Cluff and the possibility of another year of eligibility for the Boilermakers’ center and other topics that will impact the future of college athletics. For more than 25 years, Pete has also maintained an active sports law practice, representing institutions (professional sports clubs, colleges, universities, and high schools) and countless amateur student-athletes on a wide range of issues. Pete is listed in The Best Lawyers in America, Sports Law (2023-2025). Pete practices nationally, representing clients across the United States, and is admitted to practice in Florida, Illinois, and Indiana.

Purdue’s Cluff talks about possibilities for next year

It’s just preliminary, but Purdue has begun discussing the possibility with center Oscar Cluff of potentially bringing him back next season.

The former junior college player could have options created by challenges to the NCAA’s eligibility clock structure brought on by multiple college football players, seeking to forgive years spent in junior college as counting against NCAA eligibility.

“If that happens,” Cluff said, “we’ll think about it.”

Next week, there will be a key hearing in Nashville as a judge rules on the status of Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar, also a former JUCO. Aguilar has been granted a temporary restraining order. Heisman finalist Diego Pavia played for Vanderbilt this season after winning in court.

In a brief interview Thursday, Cluff did not commit to returning should he have the option, but indicated he’d be open to playing a sixth year of college basketball in America, though it’s also likely the Australian could have professional opportunities this season.