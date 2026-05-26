Gold and Black Radio: Football recruiting updates



GoldandBlack.com, Purdue football recruiting expert Dub Jellison, and host Derek Schultz break down the Boilermaker effort heading into what is a busy June.

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GoldandBlack.com breaks down all of the happenings in Purdue football recruiting. The Boilermakers net another commitment, add several players to official visit slate, and more in our May 126edition of the Purdue Football Recruiting Recap.

Purdue gets commitment from Reyna:

In-state three-star linebacker Ethan Reyna made an early commitment on Friday night, announcing his pledge to the Boilermakers. It was not a huge surprise, as Purdue had been the frontrunner for the Andrean (Ind.) standout considering his affinity for the program since he was a kid.

Reyna now becomes the first in-state commit in the 2027 class and a physical linebacker to roam the middle of Kevin Kane’s future defenses in West Lafayette.

GoldandBlack.com will have more on the commitment and what it means this week.

Official visits added:

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) defensive lineman Sean Saint Fleur:

Purdue also joins Missouri, Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, and UConn as the visits on the docket for Saint Fleur. He becomes the fourth defensive lineman to set an official visit with the Boilermakers, along with Malachi Brown, Zai’Vion Meads and Wesley Gover.

Rock Hill (Tx.) linebacker Riley Hinds:

Purdue joins Texas Tech, Fordham, and North Texas as the schools to have offered the Texas native. As a junior, he tallied 63 total tackles, with three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. Fordham is his only other official visit at the moment.

Denton Ryan (Tx.) cornerback/athlete John Catlin IV:

The 5-foot-10 cornerback got his first taste of varsity action last fall and impressed, tallying 33 total tackles, three interceptions and 16 pass breakups. He also made a significant impact on special teams, with three returns for touchdowns (one on kickoff and two on punt). Iowa State is also expected to get an official visit.

Cypress Falls (Tx.) defensive back Cameron Colvin

Colvin holds offers from Incarnate Word, Stephen F. Austin, Lamar, Arkansas State, UTSA, Murray State, Samford, North Texas, McNeese, Texas State. Purdue is his lone official visit on the docket, as he will be on campus from June 12-14. As a junior at Cypress Falls, he tallied 45 tackles, six interceptions, and eight pass breakups.