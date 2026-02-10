Gold and Black Radio: No. 13 Purdue readies for No. 7 Nebraska



Purdue basketball talk with host Derek Schultz and GoldandBlack.com basketball expert Brian Neubert as the No. 13 Boilermakers travel to Lincoln to face No.7 Nebraska.

Audio only

DETAILS: Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026 | 7 p.m. ET | TV: FS1 (Kevin Kugler, Bill Raftery) | Radio: Purdue Radio Network

PURDUE (19-4, 9-3 B1G): ROSTER | SCHEDULE | STATS

NEBRASKA (21-2, 10-2 B1G): ROSTER | SCHEDULE | STATS

ABOUT NEBRASKA

• The biggest surprise of the college basketball season, the Cornhuskers began the season 20-0 before back to back losses to Michigan and Illinois, followed by a bumpy win at struggling Rutgers, perhaps suggestive of a midseason plateauing.

• Nebraska’s model has been built around defense, as its 11th nationally in efficiency for the season, and allowing only 67 points per game in conference play. Only Michigan State allows fewer.

It’s all about turnovers. The Cornhuskers’ turnover margin of 4.67 laps the field in Big Ten games, and its average of seven-plus steals tops the league, too. Sam Hoiberg — deserving of Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors to this point — averages two steals per game and might be the most disruptive, dogged on-ball defender Braden Smith sees this season. Purdue’s screening is going to have to be clean and authoritative.

Meanwhile, Nebraska turns the ball over less than anyone in the Big Ten and does not foul very often, amplifying its defensive strengths.

• Nebraska will shoot a lot of threes, especially off turnovers, and is a 38-percent team in Big Ten play, with threats all over the floor, which is often really problematic for Purdue.

Pryce Sandfort is making a Player of the Year case for himself, averaging 18.8 points and shooting 44 percent from three in conference play. Hoiberg, the guy PBA crowds feed off, is a 47-percent shooter on judicious volume, and big man Rienk Mast is the sort of inside-out post player who can give Purdue fits. He has before.

Then there’s freshman Braden Frager, who’s to this team what Keisei Tominaga was to past Nebraska teams, and Jamarques Lawrence. They’re 37- and 39-percent three-point shooters, respectively, on high volume.

• Nebraska masterfully controls tempo. It’s not a potent offensive rebounding team, but that’s in part by design. Its goal is transition defense and making opponents earn everything in the halfcourt.

THREE KEYS FOR PURDUE